Antique tools keep us guessing, Can you identify these?

Hello from Hazard!

We still haven’t heard anything on Item No. 1117.

David and Kathleen Plyler, of Titusville, Pennsylvania, shared the photo of this item.

They think it’s a wall-mounted broom hanger but would really like to know if they’re right or wrong. Do you agree or disagree?

We will move along to Item No. 1118, submitted by Bill Mills. The item is made by Bonnie Co. and the little tabs are marked in the thousands of an inch.

Do you know what the item is and how it’s used?

Email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or respond by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.