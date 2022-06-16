Can you name our latest antique mystery tool?

Hello from Hazard!

We had one more response come in on Item No. 1215.

Randy Mines agrees with others last week that the item is a cow hoof trimmer. “I couldn’t tell you how many cows hoofs we trimmed on the Mines Farm,” he said.

Heather DeYarmon acquired Item No. 1215 with other miscellaneous tools.

Moving on to Item No. 1216, Thomas Jarvis said the item is used to hold a steel cable tight. The cable is run through the grooves, which is secured with a type of clamp, which holds the cable tightly in place. He said it probably has other uses as well.

Tim Christian, Chatfield, Ohio, said it looks to be an electrical wire dead end shoe for copper weld wire. Tim said it is missing some of the parts where it clamps the wires on the holes. He believes they were used in the 1950s and ’60s by electrical companies. Another reader emailed that they agree with Tim.

Ed Pizzino, Hopedale, Ohio, found Item No. 1216 on a farm in the mud in an area that had not been touched for over 100 years.

John Boles found Item No. 1217 dumped on the hillside behind his house in Elyria.

Do you know what this item is and how it was used? Email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460. We could use some Hazard items. If you have something you need identified, send it our way!