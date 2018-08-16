Can you name this antique pottery item?

Several have responded to Item No. 1109, submitted by James Gnagy, of North Canton, Ohio. It was marked “Stanley Rule & Level Co., New Britain, Conn., USA.”

Richard Bader, of Middletown, New York, writes it is a clapboard marker. David Hodges and Wendell Cole, of Lisbon, agree and say it is a gauge used to mark siding to be installed on a building. The board is held in place and marked at the corner trim with this device for a perfect fit.

Atlee Miller, of Leesburg, Ohio, also wrote in to identify Item No. 1108, which we previously identified as a brake shoe for a wagon. Miller writes, “They would probably make pretty bad marks on our black-top road today.” We agree!

Joyce Hann, of Glenn Allen, Virginia, submitted Item No. 1110. The funnel-like item is marked Sherwood Brothers Pottery, of New Brighton, Pennsylvania. Do you know how it was used?

