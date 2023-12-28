Can you solve the mystery behind Item No. 1262?

By -
0
31
Item No. 1262
Item No. 1262. (Submitted photo)

Hello from Hazard!

We’ve got a new mystery to solve this week as Item No. 1262 comes to us from Bill Puckett, of Parma, Ohio.

Item No. 1262 is packaged in a Carboloy Products box. It has seven copper-colored, 1 2/3-inch, 4.4-ounce round disks. Six of the disks have an indentation and one is solid. It also has three small screws in a tube, one long screw and three 1 2/3-inch small metal rollers with a screw hole in the middle of them and a longer slit for something to be inserted.

Do you know what Item No. 1262 is and how it may have been used? Let us know by emailing us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.

1 of 5
Item No. 1262
Item No. 1262. (Submitted photo)
Item No. 1262
Item No. 1262
Item No. 1262. (Submitted photo)
Item No. 1262
Item No. 1262
Item No. 1262. (Submitted photo)
Item No. 1262
Item No. 1262
Item No. 1262. (Submitted photo)
Item No. 1262
Item No. 1262
Item No. 1262. (Submitted photo)
Item No. 1262

•••

We can always use more items to keep this column going. Please submit items you would like identified to editorial@farmanddairy.com.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.