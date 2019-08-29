Can you solve this antique can mystery?

Hello from Hazard!

Bernard Kenny, of Baden, Pennsylvania, who submitted Item No. 1139, suspected it is a sausage stuffer.

James Barr, Ashville, Ohio; Thomas Douglas, Millersburg, Ohio (Thomas says sometimes auctioneers identify it as a tobacco grinder); and Gloria Tritten Mathews, Lisbon, Ohio, all agree with Bernard. A sausage stuffer it is.

Next, we’ll show Item No. 1140 submitted by Wayne Cooper, of Fombell, Pennsylvania. The small can fits inside the larger one upside down with a spring release to allow flow.

Know what it is and how it was used? Email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.