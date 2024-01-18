Can you tell us what Item No. 1263 might be?

Hello from Hazard!
Here’s your first look at Item No. 1263, which was submitted by Dean A. Smith, of Clyde, Ohio.
Item No. 1263 is a wooden knife, about 24 inches long, with a rounded cutting edge that is about ¼ inch.
Do you know what Item No. 1263 may have been used for? Let us know by emailing us at editorial@farmanddairy.com or by mail to Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.
•••
We can always use more items to keep this column going. Please submit items you would like identified to editorial@farmanddairy.com.
