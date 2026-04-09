Beat the buzz: Season-long fly control starts now

As spring temperatures climb and cattle move onto fresh pasture, fly season begins long before most of us notice the first swarm. Getting ahead of flies in April sets the stage for the entire summer.

Horn flies, stable flies, face flies and house flies all begin building their populations as soon as daytime temperatures consistently reach the mid-60s. Left unmanaged, these pests can reduce weight gain, lower milk production, spread pinkeye and cause cattle to bunch and stress during the hottest months.

The most effective fly control programs start early and use several strategies to manage rather than a single product or treatment.

Sanitation

The foundation of any successful program is sanitation. Flies thrive in moist, decaying organic matter, so spring cleanup is very important. Removing old bedding, cleaning around calf hutches, scraping pens and eliminating wet hay or spilled feed can dramatically reduce breeding sites. Good drainage around bunks and waterers also helps keep areas dry and less attractive to stable flies.

Once sanitation is underway, many producers begin using insect growth regulator minerals or feed-through products. These prevent fly larvae from developing into adults and work best when started before fly numbers surge.

Treatment

As the season progresses, animal treatments become important tools.

Pour-ons provide quick knockdown during spikes in fly pressure, while insecticide ear tags offer long-lasting control of horn flies on pastured cattle.

Timing is important: if tags are applied too early, they may lose effectiveness before peak season, so many producers wait until fly numbers begin to rise. Rotating chemical classes each year helps slow the development of chemical resistance.

In addition to chemical products, mechanical control has shown success in some university studies. Walk-through traps placed near loafing areas can significantly reduce stable fly numbers, and sticky traps in barns help monitor and suppress house flies.

Producers using low chemical or organic systems still have effective options: oilers and dust bags, diatomaceous earth in bedding, biological control with parasitic wasps and rotational grazing all help reduce fly pressure.

Keeping calf areas dry is especially important, as calf bedding is one of the most productive fly breeding sites on a farm.

Whether managing beef cow‑calf pairs, dairy herds or feedlot cattle, the principles remain the same by reducing breeding habitat, preventing larvae from maturing, monitoring fly numbers and applying treatments when needed.

Plan ahead

Adjusting our management each month helps keep the season manageable. April is the time for cleanup and starting IGRs.

In May, producers should begin monitoring fly numbers and setting traps. June often brings the first need for pour-ons or ear tags. July requires close attention to pinkeye risk as face flies peak. By August, continued monitoring and timely treatments help reduce the number of flies that overwinter and return next spring.

When producers combine sanitation, prevention and well-timed treatments, fly control becomes far more effective and less stressful for both livestock and people.