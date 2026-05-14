Checking a major ‘bucket’ off the list

Lately I’ve been reading a lot of comments and suggestions that in order to be happy in an adult career you should look back at what you loved doing when you were 10 years old and make that your life.

That’s a fantastic idea, but I’m not entirely sure playing with Barbie dolls is a paid position?

Looking back, I was less about Barbie’s FASHION and more about her home decor. That tracks. I also spent hours pouring through Better Homes and Gardens and Country Living magazines — as all children do (not).

For Barbie and friends, I spent hours with an assortment of plastic furniture, cardboard boxes and various pieces of flotsam and jetsam I cobbled together to create a vast Barbie empire on our living room rug. Barbie usually lounged around in these palaces in her blue bathing suit she came with — but her furniture was fabulous, darling.

Putter. To this day I am a Grade A Household Putterer. Cleaning, home decor, even clean laundry calms me and gives me great pleasure. I have been known to get up from a comfy couch mid-movie at home to rearrange a vase or piece of art because a new, improved placement occurred to me. I cannot truly rest if something is not quite “right” — even in another room.

I enjoy organizing too. I enjoy cleaning out cabinets and junk drawers. My clothing is categorized by color and type WITH LABELS. I can always find the exact size, style and pair of jeans I’m looking for. Their hangers are labeled by brand and style. Real quick, Is this giving psycho vibes?

I also enjoy basic household tasks. I have a deep attachment to my portable vacuum cleaner (so handy!), pressure washer (love it!) and ask me to ride around on a tractor mowing the lawn for two hours? Don’t threaten me with a good time!

I have had the smaller of our tractors to mow with and I adore her. She’s amazing. Sure, there was a learning curve.

The time I went sailing down our fairly steep front hill NOT in 4-wheel drive was a real eye opener. I must have looked as wide-eyed as a cartoon cat as I careened — backwards on the tractor — toward the creek. I stayed true to my learning and didn’t panic, stopping just in time. Further, I now know to always check that the proper settings are engaged. Look at me evolving!

Mowing with that tractor is one of my happy places. Mr. Wonderful got a new seat for her this year and I could not be more pleased. I love driving around the yard, waving to our goat and the neighboring cows. Still, I had my eye on Mr. Wonderful’s pride and joy: his larger tractor with a bucket.

Bigger. On that note, I also JUST added a new skill to my resume. Mr. Wonderful decided that I no longer need to move my annual yard of mulch around with a pitchfork and a wheelbarrow like a PEASANT.

Mr. Wonderful willingly and of his own volition taught me to operate the larger tractor with the big bucket. I am heady with the knowledge and probably unstoppable now.

Granted, he put it in the slowest gear imaginable that would still allow forward motion at all, ran me through the up, down, roll forward, roll back and float options and gave me the thumbs up to go it alone. It was thrilling.

I was operating a CLUTCH. I was able to move a yard of mulch in no time, and that accounts for time spent accidentally dumping (spilling) it in the wrong spot and having to move it twice. That is how we learn, right?

I spent the next day happily puttering around the yard moving mulch — sometimes even getting it where I meant it to be. Suffice to say, I enjoyed myself immensely. I have nothing left to mulch but I want more in the worst way.

Yes, friends, it has finally happened. I can cross a literal bucket off my “bucket list.” Perhaps in honor of our 30th anniversary, I have reached a marital milestone. I have finally gained access to Mr. Wonderful’s Emotional Support Tractor.