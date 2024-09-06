Coolspring Power Museum’s biggest show yet!

Wow! Sometimes an author has to deviate a bit from his plans, and I am doing so now. Our recent June Show was more than fantastic from June 13-15, so I really have to tell you about it. The weather was fantastic; okay, a little rain in the morning June 14, but that was dust control. It may have been our biggest and best event ever. Let’s see what happened.

It seems that the show moves earlier each year, and unfortunately, ends earlier. I guess this is a trend almost everywhere. By June 11, the showgrounds were almost completely filled. With the balmy weather, there was a very laid-back and relaxed evening to begin the show. Little campfires were here and there, as folks exchanged their engine stories. It was so nice.

Touring the showgrounds

Viewing the museum grounds at about 7 p.m. on June 11, we had an excellent attendance. The sky promised some nice weather as the clouds moved off to the east. The 20+ acres of nicely mowed fields were filled with 300+ exhibitors, showing their finest and offering some goodies for sale. Business was brisk and all seemed happy with their new toys. There was a lot of engine selling, trading and buying which was fun to watch. I bought a Friend Sprayer Engine and am delighted. Note the flea market is in the adjoining area and offers anything imaginable.

So let’s tour about to see what we find. I was truly impressed. Having done this for so many years, I don’t think I have ever seen so many engines. From the rare to the common, they were all here and wonderfully displayed. There were so many in operation, and I was equally fascinated watching both a Maytag and an Otto. They all have their place in our enthusiasm for the internal combustion engine.

The museum’s regular “flea market” area was full of all kinds of goodies. It seemed to do a lively business. Of course, the food court was always busy with our usual four vendors serving all kinds of yummies — I like trying them all. Many of our exhibitors are also vendors and have all kinds of engines and related items — it’s a great place to buy that oiler, magneto or other part that you have always needed. Some great vendors set up here to supply all the needs of restoration and the tools to do it. Anyway, it is always fun to look, browse and bargain.

The Gift Shop staff did a fantastic job, and at the end of the show, only one T-shirt remained.

The shop has an interesting history as it was originally Nulph’s Handle Shop, and was erected in 1882. All kinds of wooden handles were made in it, from shovels to hammers. The walls were filled with sawdust for insulation. After many uses and then abandonment, members of the Coolspring Power Museum moved it to the museum grounds for a new life. It’s probably one of the oldest structures in Coolspring.

Coolspring Power Museum features over 30 buildings on 40 acres. One can spend a weekend here and not see it all. Our great volunteer engineers keep a lot of the engines running for all to appreciate. The huge, 600 hp Snow is run several times each day, and always a joy to see. Additionally, an 8 hp Mogul was resurrected for the show and now resides in the Friends Exhibition Hall. It is entirely original and runs so sweet! Its original olive green paint was revealed after several kerosene baths. As one wanders about the grounds, many such treats as these can be found. We prefer to preserve as much of the original finishes as possible.

So many exhibitors bring their finest and the joy of their collection. Owned by Gordon Jones, of Williamsport, Ohio, a 16 hp Cummins, model F on display. It was built to light the yacht, Spray III, of Henry B. Joy, president of Packard Motor Car Co. Unique to this engine, many parts were made from aluminum to minimize weight. It runs flawlessly.

A very early White and Middleton engine arrived just before the show, and will now live at CPM. It dates back to 1896 and still operates superbly. I have always liked these engine’s appearance: graceful, tall, spindly flywheels and the high vertical lines of the frame. With all the brightly-finished parts and vertical governor, these old machines mixed beauty with functionality. A joy to behold!

All things finally must end, and so the great show concluded. Unfortunately, so many vendors and exhibitors left early Saturday, June 15, to the disappointment of many guests. But our staff kept most of the museum’s engines running for the enjoyment of the latecomers. It all ended well, and I think the museum staff and our guests were well satisfied.

Concluding the show

Tired from a long and exciting week, Saturday evening was a time to relax. All our volunteers had done a superb job for the museum, so we had a catered dinner in the Friends Exhibition Hall, which is filled with picnic tables covered in white with a nice centerpiece on each. This year, we enjoyed brisket and chicken, grilled right at CPM, from Meatheads in Brookville. Of course, all the other goodies were provided. About 85 attended and all enjoyed the relaxation and friendship.

But, sometimes the best is the last! At the conclusion of the great dinner, several folks brought the biggest surprise. Although my birthday was not until July 6, Marilyn and I were presented with a great cake and overwhelmed with well wishes. What a wonderful conclusion to a great show!