Coolspring Power Museum’s Fall Exposition set for Oct. 17-19

COOLSPRING, Pa. — Coolspring Power Museum’s Fall Exposition will be Oct. 17-19 at the museum, 179 Coolspring Road. The event brings together engine exhibitors and enthusiasts for three days of engine runs, technical discussions and a bit of swapping and shopping.

The museum will present a history of the evolution of internal combustion engine technology, including hundreds of stationary engines housed in more than 35 buildings and outdoor displays.

For more information about the fall exposition or other events, call 814-849-6883 or visit coolspringpowermuseum.org.