Cowboy or country boy

He tipped his hat and calmly smiled. Said, “How ya doin’ Ma’am?” She blushed

then stood there looking sweeter than strawberry jam.

What is it ‘bout a cowboy some say, “Takes your breath away!” My wife says,

“Wranglers keeps a cowboy looking good all day.”

If you’re cowboy, are you country? Is it just the hat you wear? I was raised a

country boy but blessed with cowboys everywhere.

I sat in my own saddle when I turned to five years old. A gift from my dear father,

it was Grandpa’s I’d been told.

I’ve saddled up more horses than I ever care to count. And bucked off, kicked,

then stomped down by a brand-new ornery mount.

I’ve packed a string of horses many times through Yellowstone. I rode from dawn

to dusk then stayed the night there all alone.

At eighteen years my father told me, “Learn to shoe a horse.” So, I picked up on

the old-time skill. I’ve never felt remorse,

Even though I feel arthritic pain from bending way too low. Is this the life a

cowboy wears? This country boy should know.

I’ve felt the pangs and heartache when we put a sick horse down. Yet, I’ve

shared the joy of watching a new filly run around.

I don’t know how to throw a rope. I haven’t rodeoed. Is that what makes a

cowboy or at least what I’ve been told?

The dictionary says a cowboy chases cows all day. I’ve never herded cows but

scared the horses through our hay.

When cows get out and spend the day in someone else’s field, you catch ‘em in a

hurry ‘fore they ruin the farmer’s yield.

When you find your horse is feeding off of grandma’s garden bed. You try to

move her quietly ‘fore Grandma shoots her dead.

Cowboys like to have some fun and country boys as well. Our preacher warned

us, “Keep it down. You might end up in Hell.”

When comparing similarities of country and cowboys. We share a lot in

common. And we all have grown-up toys.

Well, maybe country boy and cowboy are a bit the same. So, please forgive me if

I claim the cowboy for a name.