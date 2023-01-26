Do these two antique farm implements go together?

Item No. 1237

Hello from Hazard!

Item No. 1235
Item No. 1235 inside

We had another response come in on Item No. 1235. Robert Palker, of Medina, Ohio, agrees it is a railroad explosive.
Joyce Hann found three tins (Item No. 1235) in a box at her late father’s house.

 

Item No. 1236
Item No. 1236 (Close)

Helen Ellenbaugh believes Item No. 1236 might be a dust mop handle. “In the 1960s we had one which you opened up the spring, slipped the removable dust mop on the open end spring, then closed.”
They then used it to dust hardwood floors. It may have been a Fuller Brush item.
Jim Carmany, of Rittman, Ohio, submitted the item. It is 53 inches by 4 inches.

 

Item No. 1237
Item No. 1237

Gordon Matthews, of New Plymouth, Ohio, sent two pictures of a recent find on his property in southern Ohio. “Hidden in the woods is this mysterious farm implement. The taller section appears to be laying on its side and is roughly 6 feet tall (long) and has numerous sprockets, rollers and chain drives. The other section is not attached and was laying several feet away and has a flat metal tray on the bottom.”
Do you know what the Item No. 1237 is or how the item is used? Let us know by emailing us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.

