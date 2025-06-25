Do you know what Item No. 1290 was used for?

Hello from Hazard!

In agreement with Marvin Meadows’s guess last week, Tom Jarvis, of Monongahela, Pennsylvania, also believes Item No. 1289 may be a shutoff valve of a bin, hopper, grain drill, corn planter or fertilizer bin. He explained that Item No. 1289 would slide into a grove at the bottom of the bin to stop the flow, and the operator would pull it out to allow the flow to start again.

Alan Walter, of Carrollton, Ohio, submitted Item No. 1289.

•••

After four weeks solving the last mystery, I think we’re ready for a new challenge.

Item No. 1290 was submitted by Mark Suter, who purchased it at a used tool store, Hamilton Tools, in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania. It is 3 1/2 by 3 1/2 inches wide by 3 inches tall. It’s cast iron, weighing 4 pounds. Each level is at 1/4-inch increments, from 1/4 inch to 2 1/2 inches.

“They thought it was a paper weight,” Mark wrote. “My thoughts are, it’s some sort of gauge that is placed under an edge of something to elevate it? Who knows?”

Yes, dear readers, who among you knows how Item No. 1290 was used? Send your guesses to editorial@farmanddairy.com, comment on this Hazard A Guess? post at www.farmanddairy.com or send mail to Hazard a Guess?, in care of Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.

•••

If you have an item you’d like to have identified by our readers, please submit it to editorial@farmanddairy.com.