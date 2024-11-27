Do you know what this mystery machine is used for?

Hello from Hazard!

Last week we established that Item No. 1279 was probably used to tighten or increase tension on either rope or wire in various applications from fencing to tying corn shocks to increasing tension on a clothesline. And because we received no new guesses before our early Thanksgiving deadline (I hope all of you have a wonderful holiday!), we’re moving on to a new mystery this week.

Item No.1280 was submitted by our monthly “View From My Rocking Chair” columnist Paul Harvey. Paul received this machine from a friend in 2023. It’s about 12 inches tall and made of heavy cast iron. It was invented in 1909 and is still made today by Fischer Scientific.

Do you know what Item No. 1280 is? Email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com, comment on this Hazard A Guess? post at farmanddairy.com or send mail to Hazard a Guess?, in care of Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.

•••

If you have an item you’d like to be identified by our readers, please submit it to editorial@farmanddairy.com.