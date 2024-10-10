Do you know where this picture was taken?

Hello from Hazard!

It’s been revealed by a third reader, now, that Item No. 1276 is a pair of shoemakers’ lasting pliers. Fred Moore, of Seward, Alaska, wrote Item No. 1276 is a cobbler’s lasting tool, and provided a photo of one in working condition.

Tim Miller discovered Item No. 1276 while he was metal detecting at and 1820s to 1830s homesite.

•••

Our next mystery is something completely new for this column. Instead of using a mystery tool, we were asked to identify a mystery location.

Martha Martin shared a photo, Item No. 1277, that she and her husband, Eldon Martin, discovered when they purchased their farm near Cumberland, Ohio in Guernsey County, from his family’s estate. Eldon is now in his 80s and the picture could have been taken by his grandparents, parents, an aunt or an uncle. The photo has no information on it. Do you know where it was taken?

If you recognize Item No. 1277, email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com, comment on this Hazard A Guess? post or send mail to Hazard a Guess?, in care of Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.

•••

If you have an item you’d like to be identified, please submit it to editorial@farmanddairy.com.