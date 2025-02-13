Each generation has wisdom

On Jan. 1, a new generation of humanity began to make their way into the world. They have been designated as Generation Beta. Some professionals are speculating this new crop of kids will grow up deeply integrated into AI, and many will live to welcome the 22nd century. Just as all previous generations, they will inherit a world grappling with major changes in society.

Start and end dates with generations can be murky, so allow me to provide some background information on their titles and time spans.

Members of Generation Beta will be born between 2025-2039 to millennials and Generation Z parents, who will teach their values and share their experiences.

Members of Generation Alpha were born between 2010-2024, full of our speculation.

Members of Gen Z were born between 1996-2010 and are up and coming, more diverse and more sensible rather than theories.

Millennials (also Generation Y) were born between 1981-1995 and were the first to be shaped by the internet.

Members of Generation X were born between 1965-80 and are thought to be the radical, middle-child generation.

Baby Boomers were born between 1946-64 and are known for revolutions, frisbees and Ford Mustangs.

The Silent Generation was born between 1927-1945 and are associated with civil rights, transistor radios and Elvis.

The Greatest Generation was born between 1900-1927; members were stern in their attitudes and conservative in an ever-changing environment of cars vs. horse and buggy.

Each of these generations has unique attitudes and experiences due to the world they experienced in youth and maturity. Although we might prefer looking at them in a cookie-cutter definition, there are also exceptions to the norm and that creates interest and curiosity.

Our real focus becomes tested when we all come to the imaginary “dinner table of life.” If you have ever seen the television show, Blue Bloods, each episode visually sets the scene of a family dinner conversation with four generations gathering to share.

In our family dynamics, our relationships, our 4-H connections and our roles as educators, there is a need to listen to each other in a common bond of respect. In my own work atmosphere, I really enjoy being asked my thoughts on current topics as much as I appreciate what I can be taught by the Millennials and Generation Xers.

When I teach, I usually ask students for focus because I have more of a past and less of a future in contrast to their limited past and the world they will shape. It is more about a cultural connection than a cultural clash. That attitude can change an education into authentic learning. Even when I teach the same content, the generational dynamics defines a new adventure.

When you experience multiple generations, remember to actively listen and respect the background from which people come from and their respective generation. It takes some discipline, but the rewards are beneficial.

Whether you are the one who has “been there, done that” or the other who is still testing their environment, it should make no difference what generation we “belong” to, but it’s essential that we have the feeling of “belonging.”