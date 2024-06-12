Field days offer hands-on learning

The Columbiana Soil & Water Conservation District will be partnering with several other agencies to host two field days at the end of June. Both events will offer attendees the opportunity to view conservation practices that have been implemented and talk with professionals while in the field.

Whether your interest is grazing and pasture management or wildlife habitat management and invasive species control, these field days are for you.

The Eastern Ohio Grazing Council will be holding its monthly pasture walk June 27 the Dangelo Family Farm, 33458 Yellow Creek Church Road in Salineville, Ohio.

Jimmy Giannone has recently begun managing the family farm by rotationally grazing cattle to help revitalize the soils and pastures. His main objective is to improve the grasslands and wildlife habitat by using the cattle in a rotational grazing system. Giannone will also demonstrate how he is establishing native grasses for forage in the pastures. We will be looking at a pasture that is being prepared for a native grass seeding, different native grass seeds, and discussing the challenges of seeding those native grasses.

Haley Shoemaker, Ohio State University Extension educator, will be sharing resources available to beginning farmers and discussing how her office can assist agricultural producers. Additionally, Giannone will be revealing some of the difficulties he has faced as beginning farmer, along with the opportunities he has used to advance his farming techniques.

The Columbiana Soil and Water Conservation District has also partnered with neighboring Soil and Water Conservation Districts as well as the Ohio Division of Wildlife to create a landowner workshop known as the Conservation Wildlife Habitat Days.

This event will be June 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Highlandtown Wildlife Area headquarters,16760 Spring Valley Road in Salineville. Throughout this event, we will focus on different wildlife and forestry conservation practices that can be implemented on a landowner’s property to help improve their wildlife habitat or woodlands.

Some of the discussed conservation practices we will look at in the field include food plots for wildlife, warm season grass plantings, edge feathering, tree plantings, and invasive species control. Landowners will be able to see in person how they can implement these practices on their own properties.

Cost share conservation programs, such as the Environmental Quality Habitat Program, will also be discussed as these incentive programs may be available to help landowners with implementing best management practices onto their property.

The field days are open to the public, giving everyone a chance to meet other like-minded individuals that share the same philosophies about our natural resources.

Meals and hand-out materials will be provided at both events, so reservations are necessary. If you would like more information about the field days, contact the Columbiana SWCD office by phone at 330-332-8732 extension 5 or by email at john.beilhart@oh.nacdnet.net or pete.conkle@oh.nacdnet.net.