Gambled and lost this grazing season? There is still hope

Some do their gambling in Las Vegas. Farmers prefer to gamble right at home. There are few professions as dependent on Mother Nature as farming. Every season’s success or failure is at the mercy of the Almighty and the forces of nature. Even the best-made plans for a successful crop year can be derailed by an unexpected weather event.

If you have recently gambled on crop success and lost in a hand of poker against the weather, you are not alone, and there is still hope for recovery.

The forage industry across the nation has felt the impact of harsh weather hard over the past 12 months. From wildfires to hurricanes, drought to flood and ice to tornadoes, there are producers feeling the impact of weather damage far and wide. It can be challenging to look on the bright side and pull up a seat at the table to place a bet on the next growing season when the past one was so hard.

But that’s farming, isn’t it? Weathering the unknowns. Pushing through the bad years with hope for a good one. Is there anyone more optimistic than a farmer? I don’t think so.

That resiliency is what I admire most about the people who dedicate their lives to producing food for the masses, despite the risk. Society needs every one of you and more to join you.

So, if you are feeling the impacts of harsh weather as we approach the next growing season, I invite you to take the time to fully evaluate the damage and work on a plan for recovery.

Forage resiliency

We at OSU Extension are pulling together our resources to support you through the process. Specifically for forages, Ohio State University’s Integrated Forage Management Team will be offering a three-part Zoom webinar series on forage resiliency.

The webinars will cover information on how to remain resilient to a variety of environmental challenges in forage production systems.

Damage evaluation

Step one to recovery is admitting you have a problem and evaluating the severity. Many of us know we have a problem that needs addressed, but when it comes to determining how severe it is, it can be hard to judge. Webinar 1: Weather damage evaluation will focus on the damages caused by frost heaving to alfalfa over the winter and how to assess the damages left by prolonged drought conditions in pastures and hayfields. Presenters will include Al Gahler, ANR educator in Sandusky County, Mike Gastier, ANR educator in Huron County and Christine Gelley, ANR educator in Noble County. Webinar 1 will be March 4 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register at go.osu.edu/1forageweb2025.

Spring planting

The next step to recovery is determining the steps needed to progress forward. Depending on if damages call for replanting, renovating, or just rejuvenating damaged forages, each producer’s plan of action may be different. When it comes to determining what to plant or how to support plant growth, we can provide suggestions for hayfields and grazing systems. Webinar 2: Options for Spring Planting will focus on stepwise processes for selecting forages to plant and how to manage them for successful establishment. Tips on fertility and harvest management will also be covered. Presenters will include Jordan Penrose, ANR educator in Morgan County and Christine Gelley, ANR educator in Noble County. Webinar 2 will be April 1 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register at go.osu.edu/2forageweb2025.

Emergency forages

If weather or weeds get in the way of a beautifully laid out plan or a plan made too late, there are still options to employ later in the growing season. The use of annual forage crops may be the saving practice to provide forage growth in a temporary timeframe.

Webinar 3: Emergency Forages will focus on annual forage crops that can be seeded in-between the ideal planting windows for perennial forages in Ohio. Presenters will include OSU’s State Extension Forage Agronomist Emma Matcham and Dean Kreager, ANR educator in Licking County. Webinar 3 will be May 6 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register at go.osu.edu/3forageweb2025.

The Integrated Forage Management Team hopes to provide practical solutions to challenges encountered with forage crops and livestock systems. We hope you will join us for this webinar series and events in the future.

Questions about the webinar series or access to Zoom can be directed to Christine Gelley at gelley.2@osu.edu. More information about the Integrated Forage Management Team is available at https://forages.osu.edu.