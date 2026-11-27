We have a mouse in the house. There’s no shame in saying so. I admit it with my whole chest. I live in a 120+ year-old home situated in the country, and a mouse attempting to enter is an autumn rite of passage, like the changing of the leaves. The first dead mouse deposited on the doorstep or stairs, courtesy of our cat Kai, signals that cold weather is coming.

Recently, I found three little nuggets of dog kibble tucked into Mr Wonderful’s tennis shoe. After conferring with him and clarifying that he was not actually storing dog food in his shoe, we had to admit that we had a little mouse friend who was trying to colonize us. It had to be new because those shoes had just been put in that closet three days earlier. Confident I was catching this problem early, I suggested I call an exterminator — the professionals who make it their career to take care of house mice and other unwanted wildlife guests.

You would think I had suggested taking another spouse. Mr Wonderful was, quite frankly, offended. He can handle a mouse. So now I have an elaborate Ring camera system, about a half dozen mouse traps and an industrial bucket system complete with little plastic cheese-shaped tops. If he could figure out how to involve the excavator in the mouse eradication, I’m positive he would. Can you just imagine a Bobcat taking on a mouse … and LOSING?

I get it. Wildlife seeks shelter too. I just wish they would go somewhere other than our house. I don’t go living in their woodland den, or wherever it is that mice spend summers. Before anyone comes at me with the trope about nature having been there “first,” and housing developments pushing wildlife out of their habitats, let me assure you this doesn’t apply here. Our home is roughly 130 years old. These are either the oldest mice ever recorded, or they’ve had ample time to move south for the winter. They do not need to come creeping into our basement.

I’m not outdoorsy. I’m indoorsy. I do enjoy nature — preferably when viewed from a boat, or on a nature documentary narrated by a soothing British man. I like my wildlife at a comfortable distance, ideally with a pane of glass between us and a cup of coffee in my hand. You won’t find me encroaching on wildlife lairs if I can help it. Do mice live in our barn? Probably. I don’t know. I have no idea because as far as I am concerned that is none of my business.

Meanwhile, the mouse hunt continues. Mr Wonderful checks the mouse traps the way other men check the stock market. We have Ring cameras at nook and cranny level capturing blurry sightings that might be mice, a dust bunny or a haunting. Who knows? The traps sit baited and undisturbed. The bucket system stands ready, its little cheese-shaped tops gleaming with promise. The mouse, for its part, appears to be living its best life somewhere in our walls, probably dining on the kibble it stole from a tennis shoe and laughing at all of us.

I suppose this is what autumn in a rambling old house in a country setting should look like: leaves on the lawn, a chill in the air and a tiny trespasser who has decided our basement is the finest winter lodging in the county. The exterminator’s number is still saved in my phone. For now, though, the mouse hunt goes on — and if I’m being honest, I might be rooting for the mouse just a little. He or she needs to move out, of course, but I’m hoping they go of their own free will.

At this time of giving thanks, I’m finding plenty to be thankful for: a warm house, ample bounty and even a little extra kibble in a shoe. The mouse may be an uninvited guest, but this old house has held a lot of Thanksgivings and we’re blessed to have food — and love — to give.

There’s always room for one more at the table — although I’d prefer that the one wasn’t small, furry, and currently living rent-free in our walls.