Hazard a guess at our latest mystery machine

Hello from Hazard! We hope all our readers had a wonderful Thanksgiving!

Tom Siegel, of Utica, Ohio, believes there is a missing part of the complete system of Item No. 1231. He said the item looks like part of a balance scale used in hardware stores.

He sent a photo of one he owns.

Clark Colby, North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, said the item looks like the beam assembly from a small beam scale. He owns several of these small beam scales.

“The scale hung from a hook that was pivoted close to the juncture between the cast-iron bob and the upper slim rod. The rod was horizontal in use and supported the small sliding weight. The rod had graduated markings and a small indentation at each weight division. The item to be

weighed hung from a second hook pivoting on pair of cast-in nibs just outboard of the hanging hook pivots,” he said.

He said you can also search eBay for “hanging beam scale” to see many examples.

Bill McChesney said if there are notches on one side of the “rod,” then it looks very much like a small steelyard he has.

Tom Smith found Item No. 1231 while metal detecting on his farm. He was told it’s a military grave marker or a surveying stake. Surveying stake makes the most sense to Tom as it was approximately 20 feet from a property corner.

Rob Boarman found Item No. 1232 in his mother-in-law’s garage. It has a Stover hit or miss engine on it.

Do you know what the item is or how the item is used? Let us know by emailing us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460. We could use some Hazard items. If you have something you need identified, send it our way!