Do you know what this mystery paddle was used for?

Hello from Hazard!

As promised, we have a new item this week. Item No. 1300 comes to us from Rex Bosley, of Toronto, Ohio. In total, it’s 21 inches long. The base is 8 inches by 4 inches.

This item is unique because Rex knows the story behind it, and it’s an interesting one. But I wanted to put it out for guesses in case anyone else knows what it is or has a story to share.

Send us your guesses by email at editorial@farmanddairy.com, comment on this Hazard A Guess? post at www.farmanddairy.com or send mail to Hazard a Guess?, in care of Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.

•••

We had a few more guesses come in for Item No. 1299. Dean A. Smith, of Clyde, Ohio, also said it’s a yoke to “keep a bovine from jumping or pushing through a fence.” Marvin Meadows, 85, of Cool Ridge, West Virginia, also submitted a guess saying it was an item used to keep cows or goats inside rail fences. In his memory, you tied a wire or string between the two rails to secure it.

Marvin also submitted a diagram of how he remembers it being used

•••

We can always use more items to keep this column going. Please submit items you would like identified to editorial@farmanddairy.com.