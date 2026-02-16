Do you know what this mystery paddle was used for?

Hello from Hazard!
As promised, we have a new item this week. Item No. 1300 comes to us from Rex Bosley, of Toronto, Ohio. In total, it’s 21 inches long. The base is 8 inches by 4 inches.
This item is unique because Rex knows the story behind it, and it’s an interesting one. But I wanted to put it out for guesses in case anyone else knows what it is or has a story to share.
Send us your guesses by email at editorial@farmanddairy.com, comment on this Hazard A Guess? post at www.farmanddairy.com or send mail to Hazard a Guess?, in care of Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.
•••
We had a few more guesses come in for Item No. 1299. Dean A. Smith, of Clyde, Ohio, also said it’s a yoke to “keep a bovine from jumping or pushing through a fence.” Marvin Meadows, 85, of Cool Ridge, West Virginia, also submitted a guess saying it was an item used to keep cows or goats inside rail fences. In his memory, you tied a wire or string between the two rails to secure it.
Marvin also submitted a diagram of how he remembers it being used
•••
We can always use more items to keep this column going. Please submit items you would like identified to editorial@farmanddairy.com.
Regarding Hazard A Guess item #1300: I would defer to the two aforementioned gentlemen who have experience with this item or something similar to it, but my first impression was that it is some type of hand-held noise maker to keep livestock moving along a loading/handling chute if a battery powered prod was not available or warranted, depending upon the circumstances.