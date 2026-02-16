By the numbers: Ohio’s 2025-26 deer hunting season

COLUMBUS — Ohio hunters checked 232,142 white-tailed deer during the 2025-26 season that concluded on Feb. 1, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. The season total includes all deer taken during archery, gun, muzzleloader, and youth seasons since Sept. 13, 2025. This is the seventh-highest total on record, topping 200,000 for the fourth consecutive season.

In 2024-25, deer hunters checked 238,137 deer. The three-year average (2022, 2023, and 2024) is 221,013.

Deer harvest totals are lower than average in Athens, Meigs, Morgan, and Washington counties as a result of an unprecedented outbreak of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) over the summer. The combined total of those four counties for the 2025-26 season is 4,289 deer checked. Last season, that number was 15,659.

BY THE NUMBERS

Historic deer hunting totals

2009-10: 260,442

2008-09: 251,299

2010-11: 238,683

2024-25: 238,137

2006-07: 236,676

2007-08: 232,212

2025-26: 232,142

Ohio’s 2025-26 deer checked, by individual season

Archery: 104,731

Weeklong gun season: 85,448

Two-day gun season: 15,835

Four-day muzzleloader season: 13,055

Two-day youth season: 9,759

Controlled firearm hunts: 3,314

Top 10 counties

Coshocton: 8,527 (Coshocton County has led Ohio in the number of deer checked for 24 years in a row. Last season, hunters in Coshocton County tagged 8,196 deer.) Tuscarawas: 7,623 Ashtabula: 7,161 Knox: 6,704 Muskingum: 6,283 Carroll: 6,077 Licking: 5,770 Holmes: 5,717 Trumbull: 5,324 Columbiana: 5,245

Permit sales and use

Ohio hunters were issued 424,241 deer permits across all hunting seasons. The number of permits used to check deer:

Deer management permits (30,532)

Either-sex permits (138,677)

Landowners checked 62,933 deer hunting on their own property (no permit required)

Deer management permits were valid for antlerless deer until Dec. 21, 2025 on private land and public hunting areas. In 2024-25, hunters validated 24,846 deer management permits and 146,769 either-sex permits.

Most popular hunting implements

Straight-walled cartridge rifle: 78,395 (34%)

Crossbow: 77,938 (33%)

Vertical bow: 29,845 (13%)

Shotgun: 29,800 (13%)

Muzzleloader: 15,602 (6%)

Handgun: 562 (less than 1%)

Deer checked

Does: 111,921 (48%)

Antlered bucks: 95,998 (42%)

Button bucks: 21,257 (9%)

Bucks with shed antlers or antlers shorter than 3 inches: 2,966 (1%)

License sales

Hunters from all 50 U.S. states purchased nonresident hunting licenses for use during the 2025-26 seasons, many of them for deer. States with the highest nonresident license sales:

Pennsylvania (6,768)

Michigan (4,426)

North Carolina (2,999)

New York (2,839)

West Virginia (2,750)

Donated deer

Since the deer season opened, Ohio hunters added approximately 11 million pounds of venison to dinner tables and freezers. A deer can yield 50 pounds of nutritious meat. The Division of Wildlife increased its efforts to help hunters donate their harvested deer to food pantries through Deer Donation Days. The Division of Wildlife partnered with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction’s Ohio Penal Industries’ meat processing facility at the Pickaway Correctional Institution to process donated deer. Hunters donated 136 deer through the Deer Donation Days, producing 5,328 pounds of processed venison.

The Division of Wildlife is also partnering with Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry (FHFH) to support local food banks with donated venison. Visit wildohio.gov or feedingthehungry.org for more information.