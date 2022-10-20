Hazard a guess on our newest antique tool

Hello from Hazard!

Jerry Clemens, of Hopedale, Ohio, said Item No. 1227 is an original Wagner Lockheed fluid refiller.

Richard Bader, of Middletown, New York, said last week it is a mist sprayer used on flies, garden pests, cattle and home.

David Plyler, Titusville, Pennsylvania, got Item No. 1227 in a box lot at an auction a few years ago. The metal is marked “Wagner” on one side and “made in USA FL 304” on the other side.

Angela Wigle, of Forest, Ohio, submitted Item No. 1228. It belonged to her great-great-uncle.

Do you know what the item is or how the item was used? Let us know by emailing us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460. We could use some Hazard items. If you have something you need identified, send it our way!