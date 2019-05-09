Hazard a guess on this antique metal tool

Hello from Hazard!

Well, we received two additional responses on Item No. 1129. The team of Phil Grimm and David White, both of Malvern, Ohio, say it’s either a wrench for water fixtures, or lifts for conveyors.

Last week, we shared the guess from Lowell Evans, who said it looks like a tool used to take the plate off a wood cook stove. And reader Allan Lines, of Worthington, Ohio, confirms his response.

“My first job in the morning, before milking our cows by hand before school bus time, was to do as Richard suggested — shake the grates to empty the ashes in the wood cook stove, using this tool, and then to use the other end to open the lids to put in more wood to have the stove hot for breakfast when I returned from the barn.”

Unfortunately, owner Jim May, of Suffield, Ohio, didn’t know exactly how it was used, so we’re hoping our hazard-ous readers solved the mystery.

On to Item No. 1130, shared by Leroy Essick, of Minerva, Ohio.

This cast iron dohickey has a base that measures about 9-1/2 inches wide, and 7 inches tall. The revolving cylinder with the handle can be removed from the base.

Do you know the exact use? Email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.