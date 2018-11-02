Hazard a Guess? No answer for item no. 1116

Hello from Hazard!

We had one more correct answer come in on Item No. 1115, which we revealed last week were sheet metal crimping pliers.

Richard Bader, Middletown, New York, writes that he still uses his today for bending light-gauge sheet metal. Thank you, Richard!

We haven’t heard anything yet on the Item No. 1116, shown for the first time last week. Randy Winland, of Prospect, Ohio, shared the item with us.

There are no markings on the tool, which is 14 inches long. It has a hammer head, with jaws that open and appear to crease or bend something, Winland says, as they are not sharp or close enough together to cut. There’s also a sharp point, similar to a nail head that lines up with a round opening, as if to puncture or indent something.



Do you know how Item No. 1116 was used? Email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or respond by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.