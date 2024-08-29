Heeding the cowboy commandments

“I believe that to have a friend, you must be one. That everyone is created equal and that everyone has within himself the power to make this a better world. That God put the firewood there, but that every man must gather and light it himself. In being prepared physically, mentally and morally to fight when necessary for that which is right. That a man should make the most of what equipment he has.”

—from “The Lone Ranger’s Creed”

Remember the good old days of the cowboy commandments?

It seems like such a long time ago when every child wanted to be a cowboy who stood up for all that was good, honorable and right. Those wonderful American cowboys served as such great heroes for so many of my generation.

I ran across Hopalong Cassidy’s “Creed for American Boys and Girls” recently and it brought memories of the old black and white television shows that captivated kids of a certain age. Reading through it brings back a simpler time when the codes we lived by were universally accepted.

The 10 points that Hopalong Cassidy proclaimed are as follows:

1. The highest badge of honor a person can wear is honesty. Be mindful at all times.

2. Your parents are the best friends you have. Listen to them and obey their instructions.

3. If you want to be respected, you must respect others. Show good manners in every way.

4. Only through hard work and study can you succeed. Don’t be lazy.

5. Your good deeds always come to light. So don’t boast or be a show off.

6. If you waste time or money today, you will regret it tomorrow. Practice thrift in all ways.

7. Many animals are good and loyal companions. Be friendly and kind to them.

8. A strong, healthy body is a precious gift.

9. Our country’s laws are made for your protection. Observe them carefully.

10. Children in many foreign lands are less fortunate than you. Be glad and proud that you are an American.

I remember many times playing with my sisters and cousins out in the woods or in the barns, all of us wanting to be the heroic cowboy. Nearly every time, I got stuck being the victim. I was told countless times that my turn would come. It was common knowledge that the youngest kid simply always had to be the whimpering little old lady who stayed on the porch, captured by hobo bad guys and later rescued by the savvy cowboys who could artfully follow a trail of clues.

We had learned from the patriotic cowboys of the day: Gene Autry, who wrote “The 10 Commandments of the owboy,” and Roy Rogers, who penned “The Rider’s Rules.” All carried similar themes of honesty, patriotism, gratitude and respect for self and others.

While aching to be daring, dashing cowboys, we also learned to strive to be good citizens that others just might look up to with admiration and respect.

And if there was anything better than a cowboy with an incredible horse, it was a cowboy with a beautiful singing voice, sitting beside a glowing campfire at the end of an adventurous and successful day, cowboy hat tipped back at a jaunty angle.

Ah, that’s perfection!