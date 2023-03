Hello from Hazard!

We didn’t hear anything yet onĀ Item No. 1240. Pamela Sherer, of Hudson, Ohio, found the item in western Lake Erie.

Do you know what the item is or how the item is used? Let us know by emailing us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.