Help us identify Item No. 1261

Over Thanksgiving, we received quite a few guesses on Item No. 1260, concluding that it is most definitely a machinist’s V-block. So this week we’re moving on to Item No. 1261.

Bob Kroeger, a writer and artist based in Cincinnati, Ohio, came across unusual stonemasonry — stones projecting from the edge of only the right-hand corner — on a stone barn he toured in Missouri in October. He would like to know if any of our readers know the purpose of these protruding stones, or if they have a purpose at all.

Do you know what these stones may have been used for? Let us know by emailing us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.

