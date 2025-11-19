Help us identify Item No. 1296

Hello from Hazard!

We’ve received one more response in regard to Item No. 1295, and I’m excited to share it. Chas R. Deitrick, of Zanesville, Ohio, brought unique feedback to our ongoing conversation surrounding the wrenches because his dad owned a gas station for 54 years. He wrote, “The wrench next to the dollar bill is from an old-time gas station. The holes in the middle would have been to remove the crankcase plug. The ends would have been used for the rear end.” He remembered having wrenches like those at his dad’s gas station from 1926 to 1981. He added that the wrench opposite the dollar is a buggy wagon wrench.

Previously, our best guesses for those two wrenches were antique hydrant wrench and buggy wrench, respectively.

WJ McChesney, of New Galilee, Pennsylvania, submitted this set of mystery wrenches Sept. 25.

•••

This week, I’m introducing a new mystery. Item No. 1296 was submitted by Dan Gillespie on Halloween. He wrote, “Our boys were playing with their metal detector in the front yard of our 18th-century house in Loudonville, Ohio, and found this item. It appears too small to be a sickle. I am hoping your readers might know what it is and was used for.”

If you have any ideas, email me at editorial@farmanddairy.com, comment on this Hazard A Guess? post at www.farmanddairy.com or send mail to Hazard a Guess?, in care of Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.

•••

We can always use more items to keep this column going. Please submit items you would like identified to editorial@farmanddairy.com.