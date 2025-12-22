Winter readiness: A guide to protecting your farm, workers and livestock

Winter has arrived in northeast Ohio and brought with it all of the unique challenges associated with low temperatures. I know that you are all too familiar with what to expect and have dealt with these challenges all your lives. It can be helpful to be reminded of these concerns to prevent complacency. This is especially true for those larger weather events that always see to catch us off guard.

Slips, trips and falls

Winter weather always reminds us of the dangers of slips, trips and falls around the farm. Cold temperatures quickly freeze pools of water, creating hazardous conditions when walking around the farm. These frozen patches may come from melting snow that refreezes, a rain shower that freezes when temperatures drop later in the day, a leaking water spigot, over-spray from cleaning the parlor or leachate that accumulates at the bunker entrance or out of a silo. Employees should be reminded to take extra precautions when moving around the facility, as not all slick spots are obvious.

You should also remind them that the danger doesn’t go away when their feet aren’t on the ground. Ice can present a challenge when moving equipment around the farm. Just as when driving on the roads, operators should be aware of hazardous situations when driving equipment around your facility. The heavy weight of most of our tractors and feeding equipment can give them better traction in snowy conditions, but they can also create more momentum when the driver loses control on slick surfaces. It will add time to the daily routine, but a few lost minutes are better than an accident.

Farm workers should also be careful when climbing ladders. You may need to climb a silo to change doors or climb a grain bin to monitor grain quality. Ladder rungs can also become encrusted with ice, making a short climb up the ladder a hazardous one. Workers may consider carrying a hammer to chip ice off the steps and rungs as they go up. If not already present, all bin and silo ladders should have a safety cage or fall prevention system installed.

We can’t forget about the cows. There are just as many opportunities for ice to build up inside the barn as outside. Four legs may help them move more quickly, but they do not prevent them from falling and being injured. Pens and alleyways should be monitored for ice buildup and problem areas should be addressed. Ice melt products are potentially damaging to concrete, and most managers will want to avoid their use. Y

ou can elect to spread some sand or other bedding materials to help animals keep their footing in these areas. Workers should also allow the cows extra time to make their way to the parlor. Don’t cause them to run and give them extra time to work their way through gate openings and around turns. You may need to consider bringing the cows up in smaller groups to limit them bunching up and shoving each other.

Plan ahead

Conditions can deteriorate quickly. Managers should keep an eye on weather reports and prepare for periods of heavy snow. Every farm should have a procedure for dealing with inclement weather.

This plan should be reviewed with your staff prior to the start of the winter season and periodically throughout the winter months.

A formal plan could include:

Winter maintenance schedule for all feeding and manure handling equipment

Testing and maintenance of generators

Temporary lodging for off farm employees that may become stranded at the farm, including places to sleep, food and extra clothing.

Contingency plan for being short staffed due to employees being unable to make it to the farm.

Is snow load on your barn roofs a concern? What is your plan for monitoring and dealing with heavy snow accumulation?

Where will you stack snow when cleaning roads?

What happens if the milk hauler is delayed or forced to reschedule?

I have only covered a couple areas of concern, and each facility brings their own situation to the table. There are obvious concerns that come with winter, and you have been managing them your entire life. The first big weather event of the year always seems to catch people off guard, but we need to be ready to react when it does arrive.

I wish everyone a safe holiday season and look forward to seeing you at our winter extension programming.