Is education still Worth It? Exploring pathways to success

The summer silence in the halls of our animal sciences building is over. Once again, they are filled with the sounds of students reconnecting. They are catching up on internships, relationships, class schedules and the simple pleasure of being together again on campus.

Listening to those conversations reminds me that education is about much more than academics. It is also about developing confidence, independence, resilience, and the social skills that help all of us “grow up.”

Just before summer began, I was reading an article questioning whether college was still worth the investment. Rather than focusing solely on college, let’s broaden the conversation and talk about education itself.

I remember speaking with a group of parents during a Dairy Palooza session this spring. Many were concerned about what comes next for their teenagers. They asked about motivation, career opportunities, costs and how to encourage young people who dislike traditional classroom learning. As an educator, I could offer practical advice. As a parent, however, I completely understood their concerns.

So, parents and students, please hear this: Education remains one of the most valuable investments you can make. The path may not be as straightforward as it once seemed, but the rewards are still significant.

Of course, the challenge is not simply deciding to pursue more education. First, we must identify a career goal. Then we must determine the best educational pathway and how to finance it. Most importantly, we must have the patience and determination to turn those plans into reality.

Experiential learning opportunities often help young people discover their interests and abilities. Organizations such as 4-H and FFA have long provided opportunities for youth to develop leadership skills, take on responsibility and step outside their comfort zones. Internships, work experiences and hands-on learning (such as dairy judging) help students connect classroom concepts to real-world careers. Employers agree on their value.

According to the National Association of Colleges and Employers, internship programs remain one of the most important recruitment tools for employers, with many organizations using internships as a primary pathway for hiring future employees, such as naceweb.org and theeduledger.com.

The opportunity to explore is often where the educational journey begins.

Fortunately, there are more educational pathways available today than ever before. For some, the best fit may be a two-year or four-year degree. For others, it may be a technical school, apprenticeship, certification program or specialized short course. There is no single roadmap to success.

The key is taking the time to research options, explore careers and find the path that aligns with personal strengths, interests and goals. To some students, it can be a mystery, and to others it is a clear path.

Networking can also be invaluable. Conversations with family members, friends, teachers, employers and industry professionals often provide insights that no website or brochure can offer.

Financing an education has never been simple, and few of us forget the sacrifices it took to reach our own goals. Scholarships, grants, work opportunities and careful budgeting can all play a role, but there is rarely a magical solution. Building a financial plan requires persistence, discipline, and a willingness to keep searching until the pieces come together.

Beyond choosing a career and paying for the journey, there is another ingredient that often gets overlooked: patience.

I think of a student who traveled across the country to attend Ohio State. Her plan was simple but demanding. One semester focused on less coursework and more employment, followed by another semester with a heavier academic load and fewer work hours. She maintained that rhythm for five years and ultimately graduated nearly debt-free.

I also think of two brothers whose dream was to farm. Before returning to agriculture, they attended school to become certified John Deere mechanics. Today, they are farming successfully, and the skills they gained not only save them money on repairs but also create additional income opportunities.

These stories remind us that education is not always about getting somewhere faster. Sometimes it is about building the knowledge, skills and financial stability needed to reach a goal and stay there.

The students are back and conversations echoed in the hallways remind me that education is not simply about earning a diploma. It is about discovering possibilities, developing talents, building relationships and learning how to navigate challenges. Whether that journey leads to a university classroom, a technical program, an apprenticeship, or on-the-job training, education remains an investment in opportunity. The path may require research, sacrifice and patience, but the rewards often extend far beyond a paycheck.

In the end, the true value of education is not just what it allows us to do, but who it helps us become.