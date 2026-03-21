Do you know what these needles were used for?

Hello from Hazard!

Our new item this week is an oldie. It has been sitting in our email since 2022. Item No. 1302 comes from Randy Winland, of Prospect, Ohio.

Do you know what Item No. 1302 is? If so, you can email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com, comment on this Hazard A Guess? post at www.farmanddairy.com or send mail to Hazard a Guess?, in care of Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460. You can also call in to give us your information at 330-337-3419.

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We need more Hazard items to keep this column going. Please submit items you would like identified to editorial@farmanddairy.com. Include your name, location and any information you have about the item, like where it was found or where you acquired it, who it belonged to, etc.