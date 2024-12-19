New snow boots

I’d worn a hole in my old boots. The weather came right through.

I didn’t have the cash to buy a pair that were brand new.

But the snow was coming down, I needed warm boots on my feet.

And were there really boots that wouldn’t let out all the heat?

I drove on down to Merkel’s store. The snow boots were on sale.

But even at the lower price my face was turning pale.

I spied a pair of boots that bragged, “Your feet will not be cold.”

But the price tag got me thinking. Are these snow boots made of gold?

The tops were made of leather and the bottom’s rubber sole.

Not sure about the middle, but would clean out my bank roll.

I gave the clerk my credit card. She said, “It looks well used.”

I pointed to her price of boots. “That’s why it’s been abused.”

She said, “The boots are rated down to 45 below.”

I paid her the extortion price. Now, something you should know.

It wasn’t but a day or two I put my boots to use.

My first thought was they’re overrated, sorriest excuse.

I’d crawled out of my sleeping bag and slipped my new boots on.

The mercury said 5 below. Did someone say, “Moron?”

My feet would not warm up. I felt dumber than a bag of rocks.

Why did I pay that much for boots? It’s called the school of hard knocks.

But then a fellow cowboy handed me a pair of socks.

He said, “They’re made of wool and are preferred for winter walks.”

I pulled up my new woolen wear. I sure could feel the heat.

I’d say that 45 below meant sheep hair on your feet.

I guess I’ll stop complaining ‘bout the price of winter boots.

I should have known that woolen wear and boots are in cahoots.

I finally had warm footwear. No more cussing cold in vain.

The next thing I should work on is to warm my frozen brain.

So, when you buy your snow boots, rated 45 below.

Buy a pair of wool socks. They’ll keep your feet warm in the snow.