New Year’s Eve Challenge

How does a husband live it down? A wife just seems to know.

She’d warned me not to close my eyes. She’s saying, “Told you so.”

My wife gave me a challenge last year on New Year’s Eve.

I accepted without thinking ‘cuz my brain had taken leave.

I’m usually fast asleep when chickens close their eyes at night.

So staying up till midnight would be more than just a fight.

I drove to Walmart, bought a case of caffeinated drinks.

And what’s a case of pop without my favorite smokie links.

My wife bought cheese and crackers, and we made her onion dip.

She was ready, but each hour for me I’d call a backward slip.

At 8 o’clock my brain was saying, “Time to go to bed.”

But I shook it off before my wife could call me, “Sleepyhead.”

There were only four more hours that I’d need to stay awake.

Those long and lonely hours should have been a piece of cake.

So at 9 o’clock, I ate the smokies, crackers and the cheese.

Then I drank down all the soda pop. Those drinks were just a tease.

At 10 o’clock, my eyes were drooping down to go to sleep.

Was it time to say this challenge was a little bit too steep?

My mouth was sagging open. I was ‘bout to drip some drool,

when my fuzzy brain connected. It said, “Get to sleep you fool!”

At 11 sharp, I closed my eyes to get a wink or two.

Those doggone winks turned out to be much more than just a few.

I thought I heard my wife say, “Hon it’s almost 12 o’clock.

I must have been in heaven, I was sleeping like a rock.

When I woke and looked around the room, I’d climbed into my bed.

And sure enough my wife exclaimed, “Good morning sleepy head.”

And should I give some thought to every challenge I receive?

A challenge from my wife has left me looking so naive.

So Tuesday night, on New Year’s Eve, it won’t be such a shock.

There’ll be no more celebrating. I’m in bed at 8 o’clock.