Hawks and owls: Special visitors from the north

It’s hard to ignore birds of prey. Their imposing presence demands attention whether you are interested in watching birds or not. For birders, winter is a much-anticipated time when a variety of raptors from the far reaches of Canada and Alaska drift southward to migrate through or overwinter in our area.

Although these species can be spotted every winter, their abundance is cyclic, and their migrations are largely driven by the need for food. Southward irruptions of certain species can be linked to years of low small-mammal populations in the north, many of which undergo a three- to five-year population cycle, such as red-backed voles. As these birds travel southward, they liken the vast agricultural fields and other open expanses to their beloved arctic tundra. It is at these locations where they will establish themselves to ride out the winter.

Birders keep an eagle eye out for a potpourri of different species of these hawks and owls, and once discovered, travel from near and far for a close-up look at them.

Rough-legged hawk (Buteo lagopus)

Perhaps the most dependable raptor that visits from the north each winter is the rough-legged hawk. Named for its thickly feathered legs, this hawk is one of the most variable. Individuals can appear in one of two color morphs, either light and silvery or nearly black. The bold, brown and black patterns vary further, depending upon the age of the individual, making each bird appear unique.

Rough-legged hawks characteristically hunt by hovering stationary, high above the ground, facing into the wind, while scanning for small mammals below. Once situated in an overwintering area, the birds adopt favorite perches such as fenceposts, telephone poles or solitary trees where they can reliably be observed daily.

Northern harrier (Circus hudsonius)

Although the breeding territory of the northern harrier extends into the northeastern U.S., the onset of winter is sure to usher in the arrival of additional birds from the north.

Harriers, also known as marsh hawks, can easily be recognized by their appearance as well as their hunting behavior. They are medium-sized raptors, slender in appearance with a long, banded tail. Males and females exhibit sexual dimorphism, appearing completely different in color and pattern. Referred to as “gray ghosts,” the breathtaking male harriers are a light, slate gray above and white below, while females are cryptically colored in brown and buff streaks. Both sexes sport an obvious white rump patch which is visible during flight — a telltale field mark.

Northern harriers can be observed hunting low over fields and marshes, carefully quartering the landscape as they go. The birds hold their wings in a dihedral, or V-shape, as they tip from side to side. Harriers drop to the ground often, making numerous attempts to nab their prey until success is achieved, the prey often being consumed at the spot of capture.

During breeding season, harriers nest on the ground in thick, grassy vegetation in wide-open habitats.

Short-eared owl (Asio flammeus)

Short-eared owls are perhaps the most endearing raptors that visit during the winter, often sharing the same habitats as that of the northern harriers.

Unlike other owl species that are completely nocturnal, short-eared owls often become active before the lighting has diminished, often interacting with diurnal raptors that may be active in the same area. These medium-sized owls with their round heads and pronounced facial discs, have beautiful tawny-colored wings contrasting with heavily streaked breasts. They prefer open grasslands, and several individuals can often be observed sharing the same area throughout the winter, putting on quite an animated show as they hunt and engage with one another. They have large, rounded wings and are incredibly maneuverable, resembling large moths as they hunt and hover. Although they prefer the ground, these overwintering owls often roost in trees by day especially when the landscape is covered by heavy snow.

Short-eared owls have unique vocalizations made up of short, high-pitched barks resembling a small dog yapping in the distance. You can view a compilation of short video clips showing short-eared owls hunting over an Amish farm in northeast Ohio on my YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/PV3Ziwe71dE.

Long-eared owl (Asio otus)

Another owl from the north that wings its way southward into the United States during the winter months is the long-eared owl.

This medium-sized owl has orange eyes and dark brown plumage topped off with two long ear tufts. It should be noted that an owl’s ears are located below its eyes, within the facial disc which acts to funnel sound into them. Ear tufts are nothing more than feathers, designed to break up the outline of the bird, aiding in its camouflage.

Long-eared owls prefer the safety of dense vegetation, often favoring stands of evergreens, where they can be found in small groups. When danger approaches, the shy birds have the uncanny ability to stretch themselves straight up, appearing as an extension of a branch or blending in with the tree trunk. Long-eared owls often go unnoticed and must carefully be sought out to obtain a glimpse.

Northern saw-whet owl (Aegolius acadicus)

Often mistaken as a “baby,” the adult saw-whet owl measures a mere 8 inches in height. This diminutive species has a large, round head that lacks ear tufts, punctuated by piercing yellow eyes.

Although adorable in appearance, the saw-whet is a fierce predator feeding on small rodents, birds and insects. It exudes an air of self-confidence and will often sit very still, with an almost nonchalant attitude, when closely observed on its roost.

Its tiny size and secretive lifestyle make it hard to locate, yet it can often be heard uttering a series of high-pitched toot-toot-toot calls throughout the night. Historically, the migration of these little owls has been poorly understood, prompting the commencement of a research project in 1994 known as Project Owlnet. This operation, with multiple locations, nets and bands hundreds of saw-whet owls every autumn in an effort to assess population trends as well as determine the timing, intensity and pace of the species’ migration.

Snowy owl (Bubo scandiacus)

With its tremendous size and striking white plumage, the snowy owl is the one winter visitor that will surely make you catch your breath.

Standing over 2 feet tall, snowy owls display varying amounts of black markings on their bodies, the males becoming almost pure white with age.

These majestic masters of the north are forced to migrate southward during years when their prey items reach a low ebb in their reproductive cycle. Some winters see hundreds of “snowies” dip into the northern U.S.

Snowy owls seek out wide open spaces that resemble their Arctic territories. Watch for them at airports, expansive agricultural fields and vast wetlands.

NOW is the time to catch a glimpse of these rare winter visitors as they wing their way southward. Whether or not you are an avid birder, keeping your eyes peeled may result in an unexpected winter treat!