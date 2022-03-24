One item revealed, and a new antique tool for you to identify

Hello from Hazard!

We revealed last week Keith Greathouse said Item No. 1208 is a carpet stretcher. Nathan Phillips agrees it is a carpet stretcher and still has one.

Gregg Kobliska submitted the item. It was on the farm he bought in 1962.

Wayne Cooper, of Fombell, Pennsylvania, submitted Item No. 1209.

Do you know what this item is and how it was used? Email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.