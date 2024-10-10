Paul Harvey enjoys a Mississippi River cruise

Day 1

On July 22, I left Coolspring, Pennsylvania at about 1 p.m. for a new adventure. Tom Rapp and I booked a lower Mississippi River cruise on a sternwheeler of 180 guests, all 55 or older. We have traveled together many years on all kinds of adventures, but this was certainly a new one. I drove to his home near Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, and then he drove my Subaru to the Spot Parking Garage, and an efficient shuttle took us quickly to our hotel. We stayed at the Hyatt Regency on the airport campus. Although it was a bit disappointing at first, we felt better after a nice dinner of pierogies and kielbasa — yep, it’s Pittsburgh!

Tom and I enjoyed chatting and relaxing that night. I was appreciative of the huge window in our eighth-floor room. The hotel was good but not quite what I expected at all.

Day 2

On July 23, up early, we learned that our flight had been delayed 2 hours, and then another 2 1/2 hours. That complicated all of our connections, and the day went downhill from there. Our check-in at Pittsburgh airport was very easy and both our bags went out. We arrived in Atlanta for, again, a longer layover but a chance for lunch. We finally got a flight to New Orleans, and a nice taxi took us to Hotel Intercontinental. Good! But my luggage didn’t show up. It had been a long, long day with so many delays due to a universal computer problem.

Tom and I were beat, so we let others help us.

Day 3

On July 24, I slept until 10 a.m. and felt great. However, I wished I had my luggage. The staff was so great to help recover it.

It was easy to enter the ship and find our room, which was very spacious. After settling in, we had some orientation drills, and then were propelled onward to a wonderful adventure.

We enjoyed a very good lunch, and it was exciting as the Spendor started cruising up the river so effortlessly — so thrilling!

Our room was very spacious and comfortable, featuring large sliding glass windows with a balcony that included a table and chairs.

Day 4

On July 25, my luggage arrived in Vacherie, Mississippi — the beginning of the tour.

Tom and I visited the Laurel Plantation for a wonderful tour of its early Creole plantation life. Our tour leader was excellent.

We ventured back to the American Splendor for dinner where we were seated six per table. It was such a nice way to get to know folks. Then, Tom and I took some brew and sat out on front deck just watching the river go by. Heading up river, the breeze was strong and the flags were whipping around very pleasantly. Well after dark, we retired to our room and comfy bed. The Splendor skimmed along so easily.

Day 5

On July 26, we enjoyed a buffet lunch in the Sky Lounge, and then a bus tour of Baton Rouge. It was very informative and took all afternoon — the state capitol is the tallest in the country at 37 stories. Finally, we had a good dinner and retired to the front deck to watch the river. We experienced torrential rain all day.

As our ship cruised up river from Baton Rouge, Tom and I proudly displayed a copy of Farm and Dairy and the monthly articles that I write.

Day 6

On July 27, we arrived at Natchez, Mississippi, where Tom and I took bus tour and saw a lot. Then we went back to our room before a pilothouse tour. During the tour, we met our captain, who was gracious to chat with us and explain all his functions. There are always two officials in the pilothouse.

That evening we enjoyed the offered entertainment aboard the ship. Different and live entertainment was offered every evening.

Day 7

On July 28, there were no Sunday services on the ship, but this is a day of rest and reflection, and so I did. Tom went off on an early tour, so I had a good morning to sleep in and shower. It was nice just to watch the big muddy river flow by, and a good day to rest. He and I met for lunch, and then attended a lecture program given by our on-board historian, who offered many pleasant and informative programs for us. After that, I went back to the room for a quick rest before dinner.

It was so peaceful quiet sailing upriver. Tom and I found a fourth-level front deck with just a few chairs, so we usually had our solitude. The sunset over the quiet but massive river was impressive. It was so nice to watch the evening transform into night.

Day 8

On July 29, we enjoyed a really a laid back day. We cruised all day without a stop. It was just nice to watch the river roll by.

After getting around from a good snooze, we had great buffet lunch and relaxed in the comfortable lounge. Then, Tom and I went to a presentation on how the Civil War affected the area. It was mostly sunny and near 90 F.

Then we had a great dinner and watched the river.

Day 9

On July 30, I got up for a nice shower; the little bathroom was very easy to use. I met up with Tom at the Sky Lounge and we had a great buffet lunch. Then, we took the hop-on-hop-off bus tour of Memphis, which was very informative.

We stopped and toured “The Pyramid,” which is Bass Pro Shop’s home base. The interior was fantastic. The weather was partly sunny and in the upper 90s.

When we went back to the ship, we had a good dinner and sat a bit on the quiet front deck. Then it was time to pack our bags and place them in the hall to be picked up in the morning. Tom and I reflected back on our adventure as we readied our carry-ons for the morning.

Day 10

On July 31, we woke up at 6 a.m., looking forward to our long journey back home. We left the American Splendor 7:30 a.m., and a comfortable motor coach took us to the airport. But that is where the adventure began. That plane was delayed several hours for repairs as we waited inside it.

Finally, my Subaru and I made it home at 10 p.m. fatigued. But it was an excellent adventure for Tom and me. Perhaps next year?