Preparing livestock guardian dogs for lambing

February is the “Full Snow Moon,” but for the last few years, un-seasonal warmth and rain at the end of January means ice. What should be insulating snowpack is hard, frozen, almost tundra-like conditions.

We’ve seen our first sign that the bears are out early once again. There is increasing coyote pressure, too. Fence checks in our forage areas reveal frozen, ice-crusted snow, which makes for miserable hunting.

Getting ready for spring

Among all these variables comes lambing season here in Maine. We already have a ewe lamb on the ground. Apparently, our ram got a little excited when the new ewes came off quarantine last fall, and she was born almost three weeks early.

The other day, I moved dogs around once again, in preparation for the changing seasons. Fitz, now a year old and still learning the different roles on the farm, came down off the front pasture and into the main winter holding area.

We expect livestock safety by temperament, not by training, but a little extra mentoring sets everyone up for success. This will be his first exposure to lambing, as well as working with his aunt and cousin for the first time.

Having finished their winter heat cycles in December and January, it is a good opportunity to learn no means no, as well. His bouncy teenager greeting, and invasive, testosterone-driven nose, were met with teeth and an unannounced trip down on the ice.

He’ll be more polite in the future and learn to be a well-mannered pack member.

Lambing time nears

We pasture breed our sheep here, so lambing dates are a range. Survival rates depend heavily on the dogs and smart ewes. Their ability to lamb without help and care for their young is a large part of our breeding goals, along with a variety of products they supply. Multi-purpose animals are more useful on smaller farms.

Dogs are taught to stick close and observe birthing without getting involved. We do not jug our ewes and lambs, so the initial bonding is important for success. Ewes typically move away from the main flock to give birth, choosing a quiet corner of the holding area, returning to the flock once the lamb is up and nursing.

Our LGDs stay at a respectful distance and keep watch over these vulnerable members. It’s always interesting to watch the adults assign duties, leaving the younger dogs with the flock while they monitor new births.

We’re a team

The inherent ability to work as a member of the group is an important part of our LGD selection process. Teamwork makes for a more efficient result, as well as less work and better mental health for our dogs.

By the end of the year, Fitz will have spent time with each of our three teams. Circumstances do not always allow me to give them the job they want, but I do try to place them where they fit best.