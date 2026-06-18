Screwworms eat flesh, screw-ups cost money

Poor Joe Biden. Out of office for 17 months, and he’s still the reason for every Trump administration failure, large or small.

Take the latest screw-up the U.S. Department of Agriculture now finds itself brisket-deep in: the recent discovery of multiple cases of “flesh-eating screwworm parasites” in the Southwest.

Screwworm, explains Reuters, is a very big, very bad deal.

“Screwworms are parasitic flies that deposit eggs in open wounds or mucous membranes of warm-blooded animals,” it explained in early June. “After hatching, the larvae penetrate living tissue, feeding on the host and potentially causing fatal damage if not treated. An outbreak in U.S. border states in ⁠the 1960s devastated wildlife and inflicted heavy financial losses on ranchers.”

How did today’s infestation occur? The dumbest way possible: we let it walk right in, reported Forbes June 8. “We” meaning budget-gutting, faceless DOGiEs who, operating without adult supervision, slashed government programs in early 2025 without cause or explanation.

“The return of screwworm comes after the [Elon] Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency, launched by the Trump administration, last year cut funding for a project dedicated to monitoring and containing New World Screwworm in Central America,” explained Forbes.

“The funding,” it continued, “was axed days before the U.S. ended a temporary suspension of cattle imports from Mexico, meaning livestock was allowed to cross the border without any of the monitoring previously funded by the U.S. Agency of International Development.”

So in walked Mexican cattle even as “Agriculture officials and cattle industry leaders raised alarm about the cuts at the time and, for the last several months, pleaded with the government to step in as they monitored screwworm infections moving north through Mexico–but they were ignored, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller told NBC News.”

If you know anything about Texas politics, you know that Sid Miller, the three-times-elected state ag commissioner, is no lily-livered lefty liberal. He’s more MAGA red than the color red itself.

Miller’s anger aside, USDA’s “New World Screwworm Rapid Response” social media account had a different explanation of the now-widening disaster. “The ghost haunting us ISN’T funding,” the screw-up clean-up team posted, “it’s the Biden Border Crisis.”

How did they come to the remarkable conclusion that “sleepy Joe” was the culprit? Well, USDA continued, screwworms “broke past Panama into MX”–presumably Mexico–”bc [because] Biden let millions illegally pour into our country.”

Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins repeated that line of hogwash later in thanking Texan John Bellinger for joining her screwworm “team.” USDA is ready to “transition to the next phase of fighting and eradicating this pest from our borders,” she noted, “as we did nearly sixty years ago, yet it came back due to Biden’s failed open border policies.”

Even publications with no direct link to farming and ranching found that swill too vile to swallow. “This is pretty shameless,” noted The New Republic (TNR), “given Trump has been in office for over 500 days and specifically cut the program that handled this very problem.”

Ohio Representative Shontel Brown, TNR reported, took to social media to file her reply to Rollins: “I’m embarrassed for the Secretary that her only answer is to blame an administration that left office a year and a half ago.”

We should all be embarrassed. Since taking office, Rollins has adopted the White House line that the Biden Administration is somehow responsible for every farm policy failure while the Trump Administration is the source of every policy success.

Now, however, their actions — inexplicable program cuts by teenagers, “resumption of cattle and bison imports from Mexico” last Feb.1 — are to blame and they’re too chicken to admit this very serious, very predictable outcome.

(The Farm and Food File is published weekly throughout the U.S. Contact information is posted at farmandfoodfile.com. © 2026 ag comm)