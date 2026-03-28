Practice pasture patience: Why turning cattle out too early will cost you

When spring finally gets here, and the grass starts to green up, it is tempting to want to get the cattle out of the muddy fields we have been feeding hay in and get them onto a clean pasture.

Good clean pastures are better for the cows and especially for the calves. The cows are usually ready to get out on grass, too. They start crowding the fences and reaching under to get as much of the new growth as they can.

However, turning them out too early can have a negative impact on forage growth for the rest of the year.

Let roots establish. When the grass first greens up and starts growing, it is also growing its roots. You want to allow the roots to grow deeper, especially after the last two years of drought. They are also replenishing their root reserves, which is the energy they use to keep growing during drought. Giving the grass a head start will repay you several times over once summer gets here.

Another thing to consider is that grass in the springtime has less dry matter and more water in it. Cattle can have a hard time eating enough to meet their nutrient requirements. It is important to make sure they are full when you do turn them out.

Timing. Typically, mid to late April is when the grass has grown enough to turn cattle out on it in southeastern Ohio. If you wait too long to turn them out, the grass will get ahead of them and will produce seed heads, making the grass mature and stop growing. It is a thin line between too early and too late.

When you do turn the cattle out, the first run through the rotations should be faster than normal to clip the tops off the grass and delay the seed heads from being produced. Most years, you will still have to use the bush hog to clip the seed heads. This not only keeps the grass vegetative but also keeps the pastures looking good.

Allow rest periods. For the remainder of the grazing season, it is important to give the pastures a rest period after they are grazed. Spring and early summer only require 21 to 28 days, but during the summer months, 45 to 60 days will allow the forages to better recover.

Take half and leave half is a good rule of thumb to go by. Leaving residual forage not only leaves the stand a better solar panel to absorb sunlight, but it also keeps the soil covered, maintains a better soil temperature and reduces runoff from heavy rains.

Hopefully, by the time the pastures need more rest, the winter-feeding pastures are growing and are ready to graze. Then, hayfields can be added to the grazing rotation later in the summer or in the fall.

When grazing hayfields, it is important to remember to leave residual on them as well to keep from hurting next year’s hay crop.

(Wyatt Feldner is the Agricultural Technician for the Monroe County Soil and Water Conservation District.)