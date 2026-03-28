‘I can spot a Sutherland Westie from a mile away’

One thing that has followed me throughout my life is a very clear love of dogs.

Yesterday, while leaving the grocery store, I spotted a young couple, the woman holding a small dog in her arms. “Oh, my goodness, a Pekingese!” I said out loud, almost without thinking.

We struck up a conversation, and I asked if I could pet this petite beauty. They were happy to let me, and her coat was so silky as I remembered my Pekingese to be.

The young woman said, “We call her the day maker. No matter where we take her, she ends up making someone’s day!”

They had searched for quite some time before finding this pup in western Ohio, and they feel they hit the lottery with this very sweet dog. Petting her took me back to my childhood and my Dad gifting me a Peke when my older sisters all headed off to school.

When our children were little, my husband knew I wanted a small dog, and bought me a Westie. I loved everything about this bright white dog, and after having such trouble finding a second one, we decided to look into raising this breed on a very limited basis. We went all the way to Texas to buy a male from a show kennel, stretching our budget to the maximum. If we were going to do this, we were going to do it right.

That was 35 years ago. I have raised one litter a year ever since, but only if I have a wait list of people determined to find a Westie. This love has created so many lasting friendships, and many repeat purchasers over generations.

A puppy leaving here today is heading north with a young family, the mother having grown up with one of my Westies, and her second from me just passed of old age. Adding a puppy to their family for her own children to grow up with brings pure joy for all of us involved.

Some say those wanting a dog should only adopt strays. I encourage people to consider that, but there is something to be said for an established line of a certain breed. Those who do this right can guarantee the temperament and sturdy health of pups, from time and effort spent screening issues over many years. I can match the correct temperament within a certain litter to a specific family or individual. I do this and do it well.

We sacrifice our time to do things right, our dogs well-loved in our home, and I find such joy in it. The farm girl in me loves studying genetic lines when the time comes to add an outside male or female, and my husband has been supportive of my love of it all.

The biggest compliment I have received is from those who say, “I can spot a Sutherland Westie from a mile away!”