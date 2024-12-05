During the Nov. 16-17 statewide youth deer gun season, young hunters checked in 10,449 whitetails, 6,042 antlered and 4,407 antlerless deer. Last year, the special season saw 10,033 deer killed during the two-day event with the three-year average coming in at 9,061.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife, since the beginning of the hunting season through the youth season, 42,209 youth deer permits had been issued. Of course, some of those permits had been used by archery-hunting young people prior to the weekend gun hunt.

Those that haven’t yet harvested a deer still have plenty of hunting time left in the hunting year. There is Ohio’s statewide deer gun season (Dec. 2-8 and Dec. 21-22), muzzleloader season (Jan. 4-7) and the archery season (open through Feb. 2). These offer plenty of opportunities to still fill the larder and family pantry. Of course, those unused youth deer permits remain valid for those seasons as well.

Teaching the right way

Each year since the youth hunting season was initiated, both while working with ODNR and since, there are those few hunters that are opposed to the hunt. Some feel like the timing coincides too closely to the rut, “robbing” them of quality hunting time — two days’ worth. Others see pictures of a big buck taken by a grinning 8-year-old and they immediately “know” that dad or mom punched that buck’s ticket for a ride to the meat locker. I believe William Shakespeare’s character Iago’s warning to Othello about the green-eyed monster of jealousy may apply to both these situations. The youth seasons continue to be excellent learning grounds for young hunters to experience time in the field with their family and friends. It’s also a great recruitment tool that involves getting young people into the outdoors.

Of course, people are still people. While most hunters I’ve been fortunate to know go to great lengths to ensure that they bring up kids with an honest respect for the law, it isn’t always so. It also doesn’t take a youth deer gun season to keep bad examples from doing their worst. Most of the wildlife officers I know have attempted to discover exactly how Little Johnny or Jennie bagged a deer while they were simultaneously in school.

Then there are circumstances such as one wildlife investigator Kirk Kiefer ran into while serving as the Hancock County officer. Responding to a call concerning a gunshot wound, he ended up rounding up a guy who was carrying a high-power rifle while out with the kids during the youth season. As I recall, the man explained he was just there to “help them out” but he unfortunately wasn’t teaching anyone about safe gun handling, either. He accidentally shot his son in the arm. The group then tried to cook up a story — something that Kiefer had no trouble sifting through. If they had all just followed the laws, maybe they would have been baking a venison roast instead of officer Kiefer cooking their goose.

Honesty in the field doesn’t care what season it is. You either do it right or you do it wrong. You either teach your kids respect for wildlife and the laws or you teach them that what’s most important is not getting caught. Remember that if you do get caught bending the laws with your kid or another young ward be sure and double-down.

Blame the game warden, the landowner, the rotten snitch that called in the complaint or the unfair regulations. Don’t ever allow a bad situation to turn into a positive teaching moment, either. If you just follow those simple rules, you will pretty much guarantee that kid will keep lots of different officers on the job for years to come — and it probably won’t just be wildlife rules that are fractured.

But, to those that do it right, thank you. I know it when I talk to you in the field. I see it in your kids while they’re out hunting, fishing, at school playing sports or performing in the band. They’re learning to be leaders in any community they may end up living — that all started with your example.

For those that don’t care, most good sportsmen and women know when something seems off kilter. Fortunately for you, these same good folks become hesitant to call in the infraction. We sometimes collectively look for reasons that justify the poor decisions and broken laws, but the damage is still being done. Sure, we may complain and maybe even call in a complaint without giving too many particulars or names. After all, isn’t it the warden’s job to catch the law breakers?

Protecting wildlife

As good sportsmen and women who want the best for our wildlife resources, it’s all of our jobs to police our own ranks. We’ve all heard the old adage that “crime doesn’t pay.” Unfortunately, crime does pay when folks neglect reporting illegal activity and that’s why some people are so tempted to give it a try. Isn’t it all of our job to protect those things and values which cannot protect themselves?

That’s why the TIP hotline was created. Ohio’s Turn In a Poacher, or “TIP,” program is helping to curtail poaching throughout the state. TIP is designed to involve the public in reporting wildlife violations. All information received by the TIP program remains confidential and cash rewards are available for information leading to successful prosecutions.

Quickly and easily report wildlife crimes the moment you see them. Please remember to provide descriptions of suspects, vehicles or signs of the violation. Also include the county and the specific location of the violation, along with details about what happened and who was involved. You can call in reports of wildlife crimes via the TIP hotline at 1-800-POACHER (762-2437) or online at www.wildohio.gov and scroll down for the tab “Get in Touch.”

TIP is a non-profit organization that is funded largely by donations. These donations ensure that Ohio’s fish and wildlife resources are being used in a fair manner. If you would like to contribute to TIP, donations should be sent payable to: TIP Inc., P.O. Box 1, Chandlersville, Ohio 43727-0001.

“Being honest may not get you a lot of friends but it’ll always get you the right ones.”

— John Lennon