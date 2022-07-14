The grinnin’ skunk

One early Friday morning I was thinking, “Get away.” The sun was shining at my

back, a perfect fishing day.

I loaded up my camper, grabbed an extra pole and net. Then I lit out for my

fishing hole, a place I’d soon regret.

I chose a spot down by the creek and backed my camper in. A jagged tree limb

snagged the roof and tore right through the tin.

Now, the weatherman’s prediction was, “There ain’t no chance of rain.” So, I

didn’t bother fixin’ the new hole in my domain.

I lit my Coleman lantern. Time to make some hot cocoa. Then the noise of

runnin’ water told my bladder, “Time to go!”

I hopped down from my trailer, held my lantern up to see. Then promptly

stopped dead in my tracks. A skunk was eyein’ me.

The ball of furry black and white sat straight back on his heels. I couldn’t move a

muscle just stood blurtin’ tiny squeals.

I swear the doggone, stinkin’ polecat grinned from ear to ear. No doubt he’d tried

this trick before. He prob’ly sensed my fear.

He almost seemed quite friendly but I ain’t no stupid clunk. Don’t ever trust those

varmints. Heck, that’s why they call ’em skunk.

I turned around and made the dash, the fastest five-yard run. The skunk lit in

behind me. He was havin’ all the fun.

I opened-up the camper door then closed it for the night. But I hadn’t solved the

problem with my bladder so dang tight.

I peered out through the window. Couldn’t see the little guy. So, I nudged the

door an inch or two. The pungent squirt flew by.

The smell was so horrific. Made the stuff run out my nose. A darn good thing I

ducked. The skunk shot like a garden hose.

That’s when I saw the lightnin’. Heard the crackin’ thunderclap. It was gonna be

a down pour. What a dang sure sorry sap.

The rain was pourin’ sideways. Never trust the weatherman. I was stuck out in a

rainstorm in an oversized tin can.

It didn’t take me long to find an empty bottle of pop. Then I filled the Pepsi bottle

from the bottom to the top.

The night was sure a long one, didn’t get a wink of sleep. And by the way I’ve got

a stinkin’ camper sellin’ cheap.