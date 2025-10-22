The simplest answer often turns out to be the best answer

One reason I have always loved being around young children is how uncomplicated it is for them to achieve happiness.

Simplicity is the answer to so much. I realize there may be those who will disagree, but nearly every tear can be quickly halted by a cold glass of milk and a warm cookie straight from the oven.

When I recently picked up my grandson and granddaughter, ages 8 and 6, from school, it surprised me to see our usually jubilant little girl grumbling about a bad day. When I asked her what made it a bad day, she said, “A boy hit me in the face.” Did he mean to do it? No. Did he apologize? No!

It turns out that is what incensed her the very most. “I KNOW he did not mean to do it. But you STILL say you are sorry even if you didn’t mean to do it!” Landry said with heartfelt wisdom.

After chocolate milk and a cookie, all was well. I reminded her that she is surrounded by people who love her every single day, and that not all children are so lucky.

“That little boy maybe has never been told how easy and important it is to say a sincere ‘I am sorry’ when such a thing happens,” I told her.

“Oh, Gigi, don’t worry. It won’t happen again,” she said with conviction. We went on playing on this lovely October day.

Her words sort of nudged me to later ask,”Um, Landry, I’m curious how you know that won’t happen again?”

This 6-year-old, first grader smiled, her blue eyes sparkling. “Because he likes me. I told him no girl is ever going to like a boy who hits them in the face. It seems so crazy that anyone has to explain that!”

Life is filled with so much complication, but some things are so incredibly simple. I look at this in the larger, whole world situation, and wonder how we have moved so far off base. Be as kind to others as we would like for them to treat us.

I still recall when I made a big announcement at the dinner table one evening when I was about the same age my little granddaughter is now.

“I learned something in Sunday school today that is going to change EVERYTHING!” I said with great excitement. “There is this thing called The Golden Rule!”

I went on to detail it for everyone and in return all I got was a few grins and a chuckle.

“I am so glad to hear it,” my dad finally said. “How about we all make that our own rule!”

I will never forget the feeling, soaking in the amazing realization that I had surely just discovered the answer to world peace.