Treasuring shared moments is the real magic of Christmas

“Christmas is forever, not for just one day, for loving, sharing, giving, are not to put away like bells and lights and tinsel, in some box upon a shelf. The good you do for others is good you do yourself.”

— Norman Wesley Brooks

‘Tis the season to be … cranky, bloated, overwhelmed, overspent and all too often, lonely. It shouldn’t be.

As you read this, Christmas is less than a week away. I am hoping that your halls are decked (if you do so), that you have ample food to enjoy, baked goods are plentiful if you indulge (if not, send them my way, diabetes be darned!) and that you are not lonely. That last one is my deepest wish.

As I have grown, Christmas has been so many things in different seasons of life. As a child, it was a whirlwind of visiting. There seemed to be endless candy, cookies and cousins. There were piles of toys. I even had a pony once. I actually had two ponies. I have no complaints about Christmases past.

What I remember more than all the material goods and goodies is the cousins. The time we spent together. Our grandparents, my mom and many friends.

As an adult and parent, it was my job to “make the magic,” and I loved every moment of it. From Christmas Eve pajamas delivered by elves to the slow opening of presents, taking turns to make it last. As the children grew, our family expanded to include their partners, and our traditions encompassed theirs as well.

I know these things sound trite, but as we try to capture the “magic” of this very special time of year — or for some of us, just survive — it matters. Open your heart and your home if you can. Invite others in. If the only gift you can afford to give is the gift of your attention, give that. It is priceless.

Memories and magic are what the season is all about. I know from my own childhood that I don’t remember the moments I was given many of the presents I received. Yes, that includes the ponies. Sorry, Coco and Springtime.

The real gifts were the enduring memories made with family and friends. I can remember the late-night laughter around a big table, and the festive air of my grandmothers making enough food to feed a small country. What was under the trees that year or any year? I truly don’t know. I’m sure it was delightful and I enjoyed it very much at the time.

What matters now is how those holidays made me FEEL. There is no greater gift at Christmas than to look around and realize you already have everything you need before you ever unwrap a gift.

I wanted the same for our children, and I think we succeeded. Our now-grown children still enjoy coming to our home for Christmas. When they can’t, we celebrate together soon after.

I used to think being a child on Christmas was the absolute best. Then, I grew up and realized that having kids on Christmas is. I do enjoy Christmas Eve surrounded by a raucous group of young nieces and nephews. The comfort, happiness, health and safety of our loved ones is the best gift of all.

As you buckle down to the final sprint toward Christmas day, I think it’s important to remember your list should include the following essentials:

Don’t just buy presents — be present. Don’t just wrap gifts — wrap someone in a hug. Don’t just see the lights — be the light.

As we grow older, I think our wish lists grow shorter, and the things you really want for the holidays cannot be bought. I have flipped through the Christmas ads and couldn’t find happiness or self-worth on sale anywhere.