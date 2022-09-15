Two metal antique mystery tools for you to hazard a guess at

Item No. 1125

Hello from Hazard!

Item No. 1224

We didn’t hear anything on Item No. 1224. We’ve shown this item for a couple weeks now. Still let us know if you have a guess!
Jessy Cottrell, of Deerfield, Ohio, submitted Item No. 1224. The item is yellow brass.

 

 

 

 

Item No. 1125

We’ll move on to Item No. 1225. Bob Diest, of Beverly, Ohio, submitted the item.
Do you know what the item is and how it was used? Email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460. We could use some Hazard items. If you have something you need identified, send it our way!

