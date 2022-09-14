2022 Portage County Randolph Fair sale

(Submitted information, photos by Eldreth Photography)

Aug. 24 and 27

Sale total: $818,546.68

Total lots: 622

STEERS

Number of market lots: 48

Number of carcass lots: 2

Grand champion: Harrison Blay

Bid: $14 per pound Weight: 1,385 pounds

Buyers: 5 Oaks of Suffield, Enviroscapes, Harner Plumbing, Moore Well Serices/AAA Plastics & Pallets and Olde Wood Limited

Reserve champion: Logan Lynn

Bid: $7 per pound Weight: 1,445 pounds

Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet

Grand champion steer carcass: Peyton Donovan

Bid: $14 per pound Weight: 818 pounds

Buyers: Taylor Insurance/Randall Kiko and Taylor Land

Reserve champion steer carcass: Kacey Phillip

Bid: $7 per pound Weight: 872 pounds

Buyer: James Wilson

HOGS

Number of market lots: 202

Number of carcass lots: 2

Grand champion: Mackenzie Langford

Bid: $34 per pound Weight: 286 pounds

Buyers: Memorial Animal Hospital, Danny and Cathy Ahrens/Ahrens Club Pigs, Green Funeral Home

Reserve champion: Alana Babson

Bid: $15 per pound Weight: 255 pounds

Buyer: Sarchione Chevy

Grand champion hog carcass: Kamryn Lynn

Bid: $4.50 per pound Weight: 266 pounds

Buyer: Moore Well Services/AAA Plastics & Pallets

Reserve champion hog carcass: Halle Morehead

Bid: $16 per pound Weight: 255 pounds

Buyer: United Earthworks, LLC

LAMBS

Number of market lots: 56

Number of carcass lots: 2

Grand champion: Cale McCracken

Bid: $65 per pound Weight: 130 pounds

Buyer: Marlboro Towing

Reserve champion: Halle Morehead

Bid: $20 per pound Weight: 136 pounds

Buyer: Sam Adams

Grand champion lamb carcass: Tyler Sweitzer

Bid: $32.50 per pound Weight: 64 pounds

Buyer: James Wilson

Reserve champion lamb carcass: William Cales

Bid: $17.50 per pound Weight: 68 pounds

Buyers: Polen Meats and Dozer Enterprise

GOATS

Number of market lots: 32

Grand champion: Lauren Lynn

Bid: $1,500 Weight: 92 pounds

Buyer: Wittensoldner Realty

Reserve champion: Taylor Wadsworth

Bid: $3,250 Weight: 80 pounds

Buyer: Paul Adelman Trucking

RABBITS

Number of pens of three: 27

Grand champion: Lily Hayes

Bid: $1,000

Buyer: Valais Blacknose of Lovers Lane

Reserve champion: Patience Densmore

Bid: $900

Buyer: Polen Meats

CHICKENS

Number of pens of three: 121

Grand champion: Abagail Pfost

Bid: $2,100

Buyer: Ryan England Concrete

Reserve champion: Bobby Wheeler

Bid: $1,750

Buyer: Pettigrew Feed and Hardware

DUCKS

Number of market lots: 19

Grand champion: Nathan Swift

Bid: $2,400

Buyer: Tri-County Service

Reserve champion: Madison Shenigo

Bid: $2,000

Buyer: Portage Co. Commissioner Sabrina Christian Bennett

GEESE

Number of market lots: 13

Grand champion: Jennifer Mix

Bid: $1,300

Buyer: Ahren’s Farm and Stables

Reserve champion: Hailey Roosa

Bid: $1,250

Buyer: Tri-County Service

TURKEYS

Number of market lots: 104

Grand champion: Caleb Scheifele

Bid: $4,300

Buyer: Scott Horning HSI Private Wealth Management

Reserve champion: Grace Wheeler

Bid: $2,800

Buyer: Kiko Auctioneers & Realtors

AUCTIONEERS AND RINGMEN

John Kiko & Associates

FAIR ROYALTY

Queen Gyllien Anderson, King Mackenzie Campbell

