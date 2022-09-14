2022 Portage County Randolph Fair sale

(Submitted information, photos by Eldreth Photography)
Aug. 24 and 27
Sale total: $818,546.68
Total lots: 622
STEERS
Number of market lots: 48
Number of carcass lots: 2
Grand champion: Harrison Blay
Bid: $14 per pound Weight: 1,385 pounds
Buyers: 5 Oaks of Suffield, Enviroscapes, Harner Plumbing, Moore Well Serices/AAA Plastics & Pallets and Olde Wood Limited
Reserve champion: Logan Lynn
Bid: $7 per pound Weight: 1,445 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet
Grand champion steer carcass: Peyton Donovan
Bid: $14 per pound Weight: 818 pounds
Buyers: Taylor Insurance/Randall Kiko and Taylor Land
Reserve champion steer carcass: Kacey Phillip
Bid: $7 per pound Weight: 872 pounds
Buyer: James Wilson
HOGS
Number of market lots: 202
Number of carcass lots: 2
Grand champion: Mackenzie Langford
Bid: $34 per pound Weight: 286 pounds
Buyers: Memorial Animal Hospital, Danny and Cathy Ahrens/Ahrens Club Pigs, Green Funeral Home
Reserve champion: Alana Babson
Bid: $15 per pound Weight: 255 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Chevy
Grand champion hog carcass: Kamryn Lynn
Bid: $4.50 per pound Weight: 266 pounds
Buyer: Moore Well Services/AAA Plastics & Pallets
Reserve champion hog carcass: Halle Morehead
Bid: $16 per pound Weight: 255 pounds
Buyer: United Earthworks, LLC
LAMBS
Number of market lots: 56
Number of carcass lots: 2
Grand champion: Cale McCracken
Bid: $65 per pound Weight: 130 pounds
Buyer: Marlboro Towing
Reserve champion: Halle Morehead
Bid: $20 per pound Weight: 136 pounds
Buyer: Sam Adams
Grand champion lamb carcass: Tyler Sweitzer
Bid: $32.50 per pound Weight: 64 pounds
Buyer: James Wilson
Reserve champion lamb carcass: William Cales
Bid: $17.50 per pound Weight: 68 pounds
Buyers: Polen Meats and Dozer Enterprise
GOATS
Number of market lots: 32
Grand champion: Lauren Lynn
Bid: $1,500 Weight: 92 pounds
Buyer: Wittensoldner Realty
Reserve champion: Taylor Wadsworth
Bid: $3,250 Weight: 80 pounds
Buyer: Paul Adelman Trucking
RABBITS
Number of pens of three: 27
Grand champion: Lily Hayes
Bid: $1,000
Buyer: Valais Blacknose of Lovers Lane
Reserve champion: Patience Densmore
Bid: $900
Buyer: Polen Meats
CHICKENS
Number of pens of three: 121
Grand champion: Abagail Pfost
Bid: $2,100
Buyer: Ryan England Concrete
Reserve champion: Bobby Wheeler
Bid: $1,750
Buyer: Pettigrew Feed and Hardware
DUCKS
Number of market lots: 19
Grand champion: Nathan Swift
Bid: $2,400
Buyer: Tri-County Service
Reserve champion: Madison Shenigo
Bid: $2,000
Buyer: Portage Co. Commissioner Sabrina Christian Bennett
GEESE
Number of market lots: 13
Grand champion: Jennifer Mix
Bid: $1,300
Buyer: Ahren’s Farm and Stables
Reserve champion: Hailey Roosa
Bid: $1,250
Buyer: Tri-County Service
TURKEYS
Number of market lots: 104
Grand champion: Caleb Scheifele
Bid: $4,300
Buyer: Scott Horning HSI Private Wealth Management
Reserve champion: Grace Wheeler
Bid: $2,800
Buyer: Kiko Auctioneers & Realtors
AUCTIONEERS AND RINGMEN
John Kiko & Associates
FAIR ROYALTY
Queen Gyllien Anderson, King Mackenzie Campbell
