2022 Portage County Randolph Fair sale

Grand Champion Hog
Mackenzie Langford sold the grand champion hog to Memorial Animal Hospital, Danny and Cathy Ahrens/Ahrens Club Pigs and Green Funeral Home for $34 per pound.

(Submitted information, photos by Eldreth Photography)

Aug. 24 and 27
Sale total: $818,546.68
Total lots: 622

STEERS

Number of market lots: 48
Number of carcass lots: 2

Grand champion: Harrison Blay
Bid: $14 per pound Weight: 1,385 pounds
Buyers: 5 Oaks of Suffield, Enviroscapes, Harner Plumbing, Moore Well Serices/AAA Plastics & Pallets and Olde Wood Limited 

Reserve champion: Logan Lynn
Bid: $7 per pound Weight: 1,445 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet

Grand champion steer carcass: Peyton Donovan
Bid: $14 per pound Weight: 818 pounds
Buyers: Taylor Insurance/Randall Kiko and Taylor Land 

Reserve champion steer carcass: Kacey Phillip
Bid: $7 per pound Weight: 872 pounds
Buyer: James Wilson

HOGS

Number of market lots: 202
Number of carcass lots: 2 

Grand champion: Mackenzie Langford
Bid: $34 per pound Weight: 286 pounds
Buyers: Memorial Animal Hospital, Danny and Cathy Ahrens/Ahrens Club Pigs, Green Funeral Home 

Reserve champion: Alana Babson
Bid: $15 per pound Weight: 255 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Chevy

Grand champion hog carcass: Kamryn Lynn
Bid: $4.50 per pound Weight: 266 pounds
Buyer: Moore Well Services/AAA Plastics & Pallets 

Reserve champion hog carcass: Halle Morehead
Bid: $16 per pound Weight: 255 pounds
Buyer: United Earthworks, LLC

LAMBS

Number of market lots: 56
Number of carcass lots: 2

Grand champion: Cale McCracken
Bid: $65 per pound Weight: 130 pounds
Buyer: Marlboro Towing

Reserve champion: Halle Morehead
Bid: $20 per pound Weight: 136 pounds
Buyer: Sam Adams

Grand champion lamb carcass: Tyler Sweitzer
Bid: $32.50 per pound Weight: 64 pounds
Buyer: James Wilson

Reserve champion lamb carcass: William Cales
Bid: $17.50 per pound Weight: 68 pounds
Buyers: Polen Meats and Dozer Enterprise 

GOATS

Number of market lots: 32

Grand champion: Lauren Lynn
Bid: $1,500                  Weight: 92 pounds
Buyer: Wittensoldner Realty

Reserve champion: Taylor Wadsworth
Bid: $3,250               Weight: 80 pounds
Buyer: Paul Adelman Trucking

RABBITS

Number of pens of three: 27

Grand champion: Lily Hayes
Bid: $1,000
Buyer: Valais Blacknose of Lovers Lane 

Reserve champion: Patience Densmore
Bid: $900
Buyer: Polen Meats

CHICKENS

Number of pens of three: 121

Grand champion: Abagail Pfost
Bid: $2,100
Buyer: Ryan England Concrete

Reserve champion: Bobby Wheeler
Bid: $1,750
Buyer: Pettigrew Feed and Hardware

DUCKS

Number of market lots: 19

Grand champion: Nathan Swift
Bid: $2,400
Buyer: Tri-County Service

Reserve champion: Madison Shenigo
Bid: $2,000
Buyer: Portage Co. Commissioner Sabrina Christian Bennett

GEESE

Number of market lots: 13

Grand champion: Jennifer Mix
Bid: $1,300
Buyer: Ahren’s Farm and Stables

Reserve champion: Hailey Roosa
Bid: $1,250
Buyer: Tri-County Service

TURKEYS

Number of market lots: 104

Grand champion: Caleb Scheifele
Bid: $4,300
Buyer: Scott Horning HSI Private Wealth Management 

Reserve champion: Grace Wheeler
Bid: $2,800
Buyer: Kiko Auctioneers & Realtors 

AUCTIONEERS AND RINGMEN 

John Kiko & Associates 

FAIR ROYALTY

Queen Gyllien Anderson, King Mackenzie Campbell

