Two tools identified, Can you hazard a guess at our latest antique item?

Hello from Hazard!

We had a few more responses come in on Item No. 1227.

Wayne Swartz and Howard Snyder, of North Royalton, Ohio, agree with Jerry Clemens from last week that Item No. 1227 is a Wagner-Lockheed fluid refiller.

Clark Colby, of North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, also agrees, and said it is used to refill hydraulic brake master cylinder reservoirs with brake fluid on automobiles and trucks. The design minimizes spillage, a plus since spilled fluid will quickly damage automotive paint. Colby said Wagner Lockheed has been a major manufacturer of hydraulic brake components and accessories for decades.

He also said the item is shown upside down — it is used with the bottom of the glass jar pointing up.

Here is another example currently on eBay: ebay.com/itm/175159152016.

David Plyler, Titusville, Pennsylvania, got Item No. 1227 in a box lot at an auction a few years ago. The metal is marked “Wagner” on one side and “made in USA FL 304” on the other side.

Alan Fox, of Marlboro Township, Ohio, said Item No. 1228 is a fence tightener. “If you open the handles, the little knobs line up in two rows. Place the wire between the two rows, pull the handles together and the fence wire is crimped, making it tighter. Another ingenious invention by our forefathers.”

Steve Price, of Baltimore, Ohio, agrees with Alan that it is used to restore the crimp in a woven wire fence to tighten up a sagging and loose fence.

Jane McCoy emailed that it looks like a dehorner for cows.

Angela Wigle, of Forest, Ohio, submitted Item No. 1228. It belonged to her great-great-uncle.

Keith Greathouse, of Uniontown, Ohio, submitted Item No. 1229. He knows it’s some sort of shovel, but he’s hoping someone knows what it is actually used for.

Do you know what the item is or how the item was used? Let us know by emailing us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460. We could use some Hazard items. If you have something you need identified, send it our way!