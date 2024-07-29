Use the 4R’s of nutrient management

By Cora Crilow

Whether you’re a farmer or a gardener, you can use the 4R’s to help keep nutrients and fertilizer in the soil. The 4R’s stand for right source, right rate, right time and right place. These principles serve as a stewardship guide to farmers and landowners.

The first R is right source

Selecting the correct fertilizer is arguably one of the most important steps in the 4R system. We recommend working with a local ag retailer or an agronomist to determine the best fertilizer for your operation.

Are you a farmer applying manure? If you’re following the standard “book nutrients” for application, chances are that your manure differs in nutrients. Even the smallest changes in feed rations can impact the nutrient makeup of manure. Ashland SWCD offers one free manure test per year to any producers keeping up-to-date field application records.

The next R is right rate

Taking accurate soil tests is critical to calculating the right rate. Ashland SWCD offers soil testing for ag fields and gardens. We also write nutrient management plans for all ag fields tested.

Applying the right rate will save money, ensuring that no nutrients are wasted. While calculating your application rate, it is important to account for manure and legume credits, so that you are not applying too much fertilizer. Variable rate technology is a great option for farmers implementing the 4R’s. Working with an ag retailer to develop a variable rate fertilizer prescription gives crops enough nutrients to thrive, while decreasing the risk of nutrient runoff.

The third R is right time

There are many factors to consider when determining the right time to apply nutrients. Fertilizer must be available during times of crop demand. If fertilizer is not applied at the time of planting, producers can work with their ag retailers to determine when to apply nutrients.

Once the time of crop demand is determined, the weather becomes the limiting factor. Nutrients shouldn’t be applied directly before or during rain events because saturated fields are unable to retain nutrients, which increases the risk for nutrient runoff.

The last R is right place

Many factors determine where a fertilizer should be placed. Some of these factors include the crop being grown, soil type, slope, distance to surface waters and the soil characteristics. Most fertilizers should be placed in the root zone, where the crop can successfully reach nutrients.

Benefits

Now that you know what the 4R’s are, you might be wondering how the 4R’s can benefit your operation. There are many advantages to the 4R principle, including economic, social and environmental benefits.

By implementing the 4R’s, farmers will maximize fertilizer ROI by minimizing nutrient loss and increasing overall productivity. Reducing nutrient loss will also optimize crop yields, ultimately putting more money in our farmers’ pockets.

The 4R principle also encourages excellent stewardship of our land. While following this principle will reduce the risk of runoff and other erosion concerns, evidence also shows that it enhances soil organic matter by leaving more root and crop residue in the soil.

Now you might be wondering, how do the 4R’s benefit us socially? This initiative continues to create healthy discussion between farmers and ag retailers.

On Aug. 1 at 5 p.m., Ashland SWCD will be hosting “Know your Nutrient Plan” for all Ashland County producers enrolled in H2Ohio. Producers are encouraged to bring soil test results, crop rotations and nutrient records. Have questions about implementing the 4R’s or want to RSVP? Call our office at 419-281-7645.

(Cora Crilow is a water quality specialist at the Ashland Soil and Water Conservation District. Crilow can be reached at ccrilow@ashlandcounty.org or 419-281-7645)