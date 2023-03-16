Walt’s Leprechaun

Walt slid down off the bar stool. Could he make it to his horse? Old Joe would

take him from Jim’s Bar and keep him on his course.

But now Joe seemed a little off. Was it terror in his eyes? Or was he just a might

confused? He was in for one surprise.

It was dark around the corner, hardly visible to view. Something moved and

stepped on out. Walt’s eyes got wide and grew.

A tiny man dressed all in green. A vision one would seize. His fitted coat came to

his waist. His pants just to his knees.

His shoes were pointed at the toes, his socks stretched to the top. His face was

worn and gnarled beneath a frizzy, red-haired mop.

Above it sat a derby hat. His teeth clenched on a pipe. He smelled of Guinness

liquor. Every breath was whiskey ripe.

The little guy then spoke right up. “O’Shamus is my name. I come from Ireland

far away. I hold a bit of fame.”

“Some call me by O’Shamus. Most call me Leprechaun. And I can read your

thoughts right now. You’d prob’ly like me gone.”

O’Shamus walked toward old Joe. But Joe weren’t holdin’ still. He blew a snort

and took off runnin’ headin’ for the hills.

O’Shamus said, “I’m sorry Walt. Looks like your horse is gone. Let’s go back in

and have a drink. He won’t be back till dawn.”

Now the leprechaun was full of fun. He showed what he did best. He found some

guys to sing along, got drinks for all the rest.

His fav’rite song was “Danny Boy” and sang with all his heart. He ended up with

“Galway Bay” then said, “It’s time we part.”

Walt liked the little leprechaun and wished that he would stay. But the

leprechaun had disappeared, left Walt the bill to pay.

The bar-keep said “You’ve got no dough? I’ll take your horse and saddle.” Walt

cried, “That little leprechaun has worn me to a frazzle.”

Night was now near daylight. Walt was wonderin’ what to do. When he saw old

Joe come trottin’ in about as good as new.

He settled with the bar-keep, and he kept his good horse Joe, but lost his saddle

and his boots. He’d never felt so low.

So if you spy a leprechaun take time and pause to think. Just turn around and

walk away and find yourself a shrink.